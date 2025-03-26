Reliable Van and Truck Hire in Essex – CTM Hire Ltd Launches Comprehensive Fleet

Rainham, Essex, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — CTM Hire Ltd, a leading provider of vehicle rental services in Essex, is pleased to announce the availability of its diverse fleet of vans and trucks for hire. Located in Rainham, Essex, CTM Hire Ltd offers reliable and well-maintained vehicles to meet the needs of businesses and individuals alike. With a focus on flexibility, quality, and customer satisfaction, CTM Hire Ltd is dedicated to making vehicle hire hassle-free and convenient.

CTM Hire Ltd’s Advantage: Hassle-Free and Flexible Rental Services

At CTM Hire Ltd, the priority is to provide customers with a seamless and stress-free rental experience. The company offers a range of services designed for maximum convenience, including:

• Complete Flexibility: Customers can choose short-term or long-term rental options tailored to their specific needs.

• Last-Minute Bookings: Vehicles can be secured on short notice if available.

• Breakdown Cover: All rentals include comprehensive breakdown assistance for added peace of mind.

• Convenient Delivery and Collection: Vehicles can be delivered to or collected from the customer’s location for ultimate convenience.

• 7-Day Availability: CTM Hire Ltd offers pick-up and drop-off services every day of the week.

Fleet Overview: A Diverse Range of Vehicles

CTM Hire Ltd offers an extensive range of vehicles designed to meet a variety of transportation needs. Their fleet includes:

• Vans: 3.5-tonne Luton models, ideal for transporting furniture, heavy goods, or making deliveries.

• Trucks:

O 7.5-tonne box side lorries for medium-sized transportation needs.

O 18-tonne box or curtain side lorries for larger loads.

• Specialized Vehicles: Options include dropsides, pickups, and tail lift lorries for specialized transportation needs.

Every vehicle in the fleet is regularly maintained and ULEZ-compliant, ensuring reliability and suitability for travel into low-emission zones like Greater London.

Meeting a Variety of Transportation Needs

CTM Hire Ltd’s fleet is designed to cater to both personal and business requirements. Whether moving house, making deliveries, or transporting heavy or bulky items, the company provides vehicles suited for every job. Customers can rely on CTM Hire Ltd’s commitment to quality, ensuring that their tasks are completed with confidence and ease.

Prime Location: Conveniently Based in Rainham, Essex

CTM Hire Ltd is strategically located in Rainham, Essex, providing easy access to major routes like the A13 and M25. This makes it convenient for customers throughout Greater London and the South East to pick up and drop off vehicles quickly, minimizing travel time and maximizing efficiency.

Focus on Customer-Centric Service

CTM Hire Ltd takes pride in delivering exceptional customer service. The team works closely with clients to understand their requirements, ensuring that each customer receives the vehicle best suited for their needs.

With a reputation for reliability, flexibility, and high standards of service, CTM Hire Ltd has established itself as a dependable choice for van hire Essex and truck hire Essex.