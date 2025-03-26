L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd Launches the Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge and Merry Fisher 895 Series

Essex, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd, a trusted name in the marine industry with over 50 years of experience, proudly announces the launch of the Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge and the Merry Fisher 895 Series 2. These exceptional boats offer unmatched comfort, versatility, and performance for families and boating enthusiasts alike.

Introducing the Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge

The Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge is a 10-meter outboard cruising boat designed for family adventures on the water. This model features an innovative layout that prioritizes space, comfort, and functionality, making it ideal for long-distance cruising.

The flybridge is a standout feature, offering a second helm position, a forward sundeck, and a folding co-pilot bench seat. The transformable bench seat can be converted into a sun lounger or an XXL sundeck, providing a perfect spot to relax and take in the views.

The interior of the Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge includes three spacious cabins, a modular cockpit, and a recessed side-deck for easy movement around the boat. With a high-performance hull and ample storage, this boat offers the perfect balance of style, comfort, and adventure.

A New Level of Comfort and Performance with the Merry Fisher 895 Series 2

The Merry Fisher 895 Series 2 is designed as a modern and spacious weekend cruiser. With six berths spread across two cabins and a wheelhouse berth conversion, this boat provides plenty of sleeping space for families or groups of friends.

Large hull windows ensure that the interior is bright and inviting, creating an open and airy atmosphere. The exterior space is equally impressive, with an L or U-shaped cockpit saloon, a forward sun deck, and an optional aft sun deck for relaxation and socializing.

The Merry Fisher 895 Series 2 offers outstanding performance with its new hull design and twin engines, capable of reaching up to 2x 250hp. This ensures excellent maneuverability, comfort, and a smooth ride on the water.

Unmatched Versatility for Cruising and Fishing

Merry Fisher boats are renowned for their versatility, making them suitable for both cruising and fishing. These boats are designed with seaworthiness and stability in mind, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all on board.

Customization options include interior color choices and various extras to enhance the overall experience. With the ability to transform from a comfortable cruiser to a practical fishing boat, the Merry Fisher range is ideal for those who want the best of both worlds.

Experience and Expertise from L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd

With over 50 years of experience in the marine industry and more than 20 years as a trusted Jeanneau dealer, L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd offers unparalleled expertise in motorboats. The company provides tailored advice on choosing the best specifications for each customer’s needs.

In addition to boat sales, L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd offers a range of services, including spare parts, servicing, and a fully equipped marine workshop. Finance options are available for both new and used boats, and the company offers delivery services across the UK and worldwide.

Based in Essex, L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd is committed to providing high-quality service and support to customers. The facility is open seven days a week, offering convenience for boat enthusiasts looking for their next adventure.

Contact Details and Call to Action

For more information about the Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge, the Merry Fisher 895 Series 2, or other boats in the range, please contact L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd.

Phone: 01206 302003

Discover how these exceptional boats can elevate your cruising experience with comfort, versatility, and performance.