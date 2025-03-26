Auraya Sponsors CCW 2025 and Hosts Interactive Discussion on Protecting Your Identity Against Fraud in Customer Service

Sydney, Australia, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya, a global leader in voice biometrics technology, is proud to announce its sponsorship of CCW 2025 and its hosting of an interactive discussion group on “Protecting Your Identity Against Fraud in Customer Service.” This exciting event will take place from March 4th to March 6th, 2025, at The Star, Gold Coast.

At CCW 2025, Auraya is set to lead a vital conversation on fraud mitigation strategies in customer service.

Meet the Auraya Team

Auraya’s leadership in this space is exemplified by our expert team, including:

– Paul Magee, CEO

– Stephen Mitchell, Head of Sales APAC

“Our sponsorship of CCW 2025 and the interactive discussion on fraud prevention underscore our commitment to driving innovation in customer security,” said Paul Magee, CEO of Auraya. “We believe that by sharing our expertise and engaging directly with industry professionals, we can help transform customer service into a secure and trusted environment.”

Join the Conversation

CCW 2025 offers a premier platform for professionals to network, learn, and explore groundbreaking solutions in customer service and fraud prevention. Auraya invites you to visit our booth and participate in our session to gain deeper insights into how our state-of-the-art voice biometric technology is reshaping identity verification and fraud mitigation.

About Auraya

Auraya is a global leader in voice biometrics technology, providing innovative solutions that enable organizations to deliver seamless and secure customer experiences. Our EVA Voice Biometrics Suite empowers businesses across industries with advanced identity authentication and fraud prevention solutions, ensuring both security and convenience in customer interactions. For more information, please visit www.aurayasystems.com