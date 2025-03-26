#1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book Hello, Brazil!: A Children’s Picture Book, Colorful Journey Through Carnival, Soccer, and the Amazon Rainforest, for Kids Ages 4-8

(Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters Book 10)

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Author Ekaterina Otiko joined the ranks again of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Hello, Brazil!: A Children’s Picture Book, Colorful Journey Through Carnival, Soccer, and the Amazon Rainforest, for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters Book 10), which was pre-released Tuesday, February 18th, 2025, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Ekaterina Otiko’s latest book, Hello, Brazil!: A Children’s Picture Book, Colorful Journey Through Carnival, Soccer, and the Amazon Rainforest (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters Book 10), has officially achieved international bestseller status! This delightful children’s book takes readers on a colorful adventure through the heart of Brazil, showcasing the energy of Carnival, the passion for soccer, and the breathtaking beauty of the Amazon rainforest. Perfect for kids ages 4-8, the story combines vivid illustrations with an engaging narrative that inspires curiosity and a love for travel. With its captivating exploration of Brazilian culture, Hello, Brazil! has quickly become a favorite for families seeking an educational and entertaining read.

The book was published by Kids World Press. Elite Online Publishing, Promoted, and Reached #1 National Bestseller in THREE categories in the US and AU. Including Children’s Explore Latin America, Children’s Customs & Traditions, and General Brazil Travel Guides. She also reached #1 New Release in EIGHT categories in FOUR countries, including Children’s Hispanic & Latino Stories, Children’s Explore Latin America, Children’s Customs & Traditions, Children’s Social Science Books, Children’s Customs & Traditions & Anthropology, and General Brazil Travel Guides.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Two sisters, one mission—can they crack the case before the big game begins?

Join Sophie and Stephie in their new exciting escapade as they begin a thrilling journey through the country of Brazil! Tasked with solving Globik’s mission, the sisters must find the golden tickets to the most important soccer game of the year. From soaring above Rio de Janeiro on a cable car to meeting mischievous monkeys in the Amazon rainforest and dancing in the dazzling Carnival parade, their quest is packed with excitement, surprises, and laughter.

But time is running out—will their big adventure lead them to the golden tickets, or will they miss the match of a lifetime?

Why You’ll Love This Book:

● Ignite your child’s imagination with a captivating story, encouraging a lifelong passion for reading.

● Introduce your child to diverse cultures, fostering an early appreciation for the rich traditions of Brazil.

● Provide a safe and exciting travel adventure right from the comfort of your home.

● Spark curiosity and teamwork through relatable characters and problem-solving fun.

● Celebrate Brazil’s vibrant Carnival, natural wonders, and love for soccer in a fun, age-appropriate way.



This book in the Sophie & Stephie The Travel Sisters series, Hello, Brazil! continues to inspire kids ages 4-8. A vibrant celebration of Brazilian culture, teamwork, and the magic of travel. Grab your passport and join the Travel Sisters on this unforgettable adventure—order your copy today!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Ekaterina loves to travel and inspire children to explore the world. She has lived on four continents, speaks six languages, and visited almost a hundred countries. Ekaterina holds a master of arts degree in international affairs and studied psychology, linguistics, and elementary education. She also ran a global education company, visiting schools and universities worldwide. Ekaterina’s studies and travels prompted her to create Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters, a book series based on travel adventures with her two daughters. When Ekaterina isn’t writing travel stories, trotting the globe, or mastering a new language, she enjoys spending time with her daughters, dancing, doing yoga, painting, kayaking, and frolicking in the ocean. She also loves animals and wishes she had an elephant in her backyard. Ekaterina lives in California with her doctor husband and their two courageous daughters. With her suitcase packed, her mind always open to exploring a new location, and her computer always ready to receive a new story, Ekaterina can’t wait to share her experiences with young readers.

Learn more at https://www.SophieandStephie.com

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was marketed by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. They are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. So much so they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Ekaterina Otiko’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

