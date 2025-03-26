JMG Public Relations Welcomes CUDDLY to Esteemed Client Roster

New York, New York, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — JMG Public Relations (“JMG PR”), an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach, today announced the addition of CUDDLY, a leading fundraising platform supporting nonprofit animal welfare organizations, to the firm’s growing list of clientele who are looking to becoming household names in their industries.

This joint venture is an important addition to JMG PR’s expanding client portfolio as the agency celebrates its 10th anniversary. JMG PR is eager to work with clients, such as CUDDLY, who are ready to take their business to the next level by utilizing PR strategies–maximizing brand awareness and industry leadership. A crucial part of their company mission, CUDDLY wants to share its unique approach to fundraising–by working directly with animal rescues to ensure each donation goes directly to animals in need. The company will utilize JMG PR’s rich expertise to secure impactful media opportunities to share the story behind the business and expand its efforts to support animals worldwide.

“Collaborating with JMG PR is the next step in making CUDDLY a well-known name in our field and everyone’s homes,” said John J. Hussey, CEO of CUDDLY. “We are the number one animal fundraising company for rescues and shelters across the world, and we’re looking forward to working with JMG PR to generate brand recognition, further share our message, and pursue what we do best: support animals globally who need our help.”

The partnership aligns with JMG PR’s annual theme for 2025, Legacy Forward. This motto embodies the spirit of honoring the past while embracing the limitless potential of the future. In conjunction with the agency’s milestone anniversary, this theme translates to its clients by encouraging the continuation of company legacies, pursuing new opportunities, and solidifying positions as leaders in their industries. CUDDLY and JMG PR will embrace these ideas as they work together to propel a new age of innovation and community connection that benefits animals everywhere.

“We are delighted to officially welcome CUDDLY to the JMG PR family,” said Jenna Guarneri, Founder and CEO of JMG Public Relations. “Their story and good-will work is truly one-of-a-kind. I am looking forward to driving their narrative across key channels to help them become a household name within the animal rescue and pet industry verticals. And as an animal lover, I’m excited to join in on their important work!”

About JMG Public Relations

JMG Public Relations is an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach. JMG gets their clients the visibility they need to make a lasting impact. For further information, visit www.jmgpublicrelations.com, on Instagram at @jmg_pr and on LinkedIn at @jmgpublicrelations. You can connect with Jenna Guarneri on Instagram at @jenguarneri and on LinkedIn at @jennaguarneri.

About CUDDLY

CUDDLY is a fundraising and wishlist platform supporting nonprofit animal welfare organizations. Through compassion, CUDDLY donors can make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals worldwide.

