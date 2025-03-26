Future Electronics to Showcase Innovations at Embedded World 2025

Nuremberg, Germany, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to announce its participation in Embedded World 2025, the premier global platform for the embedded systems community. Held in Nuremberg, Germany, this event brings together industry leaders to explore the latest advancements in embedded technologies, including IoT, e-mobility, energy efficiency, and system safety.

At Embedded World 2025, Future Electronics will showcase over 60 cutting-edge demonstrations featuring the latest innovations from its world-class supplier partners. These demonstrations will highlight the full spectrum of embedded solutions, from components and modules to complete systems, hardware, software, and services. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Future Electronics’ technology experts, who will be available to discuss specific embedded design challenges and provide tailored solutions.

Future Electronics is renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence in the electronics industry. By participating in Embedded World 2025, the company continues to demonstrate its dedication to empowering engineers and developers with the tools and knowledge needed to drive progress in embedded systems.

Embedded World 2025 is the perfect platform for Future Electronics to connect with the global embedded community, share insights, and foster collaboration. With over 1,100 exhibitors and 32,000 visitors expected, the event offers unparalleled opportunities to discover trends, expand knowledge, and establish new business contacts.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/about-future.

