Ingram Micro Expands RPost Email Security and E-Signature Services Globally

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ingram Micro, the largest global technology distributor, has expanded its offerings with RPost’s email security, compliance, and e-signature solutions. These services are now available to Ingram Micro channel partners worldwide, including markets in the US, UK, Netherlands, Canada, and Australia. RPost’s services such as RMail, RSign, and Registered Email™ provide advanced encryption, e-signatures, certified delivery proof, and more, directly integrated into Microsoft Outlook, simplifying security and compliance for businesses globally.

RPost’s partnership with Ingram Micro strengthens its presence in the technology and cloud services market, offering tools like RMail and RSign to enhance business efficiency. These services cater to customers in regulated industries and various business sectors, providing a simple yet secure way to manage email, e-signatures, and file sharing. With plans tailored to diverse business needs, the expanded collaboration ensures users have access to top-tier security features and compliance tools via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/ingram-micro-expands-its-rpost-security-and-e-sign-offerings-worldwide