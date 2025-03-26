Ingram Micro Expands RPost Email Security and E-Signature Services Globally

Ingram Micro Expands RPost Email Security and E-Signature Services Globally

Posted on 2025-03-26 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ingram Micro, the largest global technology distributor, has expanded its offerings with RPost’s email security, compliance, and e-signature solutions. These services are now available to Ingram Micro channel partners worldwide, including markets in the US, UK, Netherlands, Canada, and Australia. RPost’s services such as RMail, RSign, and Registered Email™ provide advanced encryption, e-signatures, certified delivery proof, and more, directly integrated into Microsoft Outlook, simplifying security and compliance for businesses globally.

RPost’s partnership with Ingram Micro strengthens its presence in the technology and cloud services market, offering tools like RMail and RSign to enhance business efficiency. These services cater to customers in regulated industries and various business sectors, providing a simple yet secure way to manage email, e-signatures, and file sharing. With plans tailored to diverse business needs, the expanded collaboration ensures users have access to top-tier security features and compliance tools via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/ingram-micro-expands-its-rpost-security-and-e-sign-offerings-worldwide

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution