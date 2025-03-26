Discover the Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge

London, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge is the ultimate 12.5m triple outboard cruising boat, designed for memorable moments on the water with family and friends. The flybridge features an XXL sunpad, while the spacious cockpit and large wheelhouse provide multiple areas for relaxation and enjoyment.

Spacious and Comfortable Living Spaces

The Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge offers three large cabins, providing ample space for overnight stays. With two well-appointed toilets, this boat is perfect for long journeys, ensuring that everyone on board enjoys a comfortable experience.

Panoramic Views and Elegant Design

Large windows in the wheelhouse allow for unobstructed panoramic views of the surrounding waters, enhancing the feeling of openness. Whether you are navigating through narrow channels or cruising in open waters, the flybridge offers a breathtaking vantage point.

The Perfect Weekender – Jeanneau Merry Fisher 795

Compact Yet Spacious

The Merry Fisher 795 is a true weekender, designed for short cruises with friends and family. With four berths and a separate toilet compartment, this boat offers the perfect blend of practicality and comfort. The CE category C rating makes it suitable for up to nine people, ensuring plenty of room for everyone.

New Enhancements in the Series 2 Model

The Merry Fisher 795 Series 2 takes the original design to the next level. New features include storage racks for paddleboards, air vents for increased ventilation, and a cockpit side gate for easy access to moorings. The improved hull shape provides larger interior volume, making the boat more spacious and comfortable.

Unmatched Performance and Versatility

The V-shaped hull ensures a stable, powerful, and high-performance experience on the water. The spacious U-shaped cockpit saloon transforms into a sun deck, offering the perfect place to relax. The large aft swim platform is ideal for water activities, providing easy access to and from the water.

Seamless Sailing Experience with Advanced Technology

Intuitive Navigation and Maneuvering

Both the Merry Fisher 1295 and 795 are equipped with highly responsive controls and automatic trim tabs. These features make navigation, maneuvering, and docking easy, ensuring that every journey is smooth and safe.

Real-Time Monitoring with Seanapps Connected Boat

The Seanapps Connected Boat technology provides real-time remote monitoring of essential aspects such as engine performance, battery status, and fuel levels. This ensures peace of mind, allowing you to address any maintenance needs before heading out on the water.

Premium Entertainment Onboard

The integrated Fusion audio system delivers high-quality sound, creating a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere while cruising. Whether you’re listening to your favorite music or a podcast, the audio experience onboard is second to none.

Why Choose a Merry Fisher from Morgan Marine

H3: Trusted Marine Experts with Decades of Experience

With over 50 years of experience in the marine industry and over 20 years as a Jeanneau dealer, L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd is known for their expertise, professionalism, and personalized service.

Customized Boat Options for Every Need

Morgan Marine offers interior color options and numerous extras that can be added to each Merry Fisher boat order. Their expert team advises on the best specifications based on intended use and location, ensuring that each boat is perfectly tailored to the owner’s requirements.

Comprehensive Services for a Seamless Experience

From finance options and worldwide delivery to full boatyard services and a marine workshop, Morgan Marine offers everything needed for a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Make the Merry Fisher Yours Today

Contact L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd

Ready to experience the ultimate in comfort, performance, and style? Contact Morgan Marine today to learn more about the Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge and Merry Fisher 795.

Discover more about the Merry Fisher 1295 and the Merry Fisher 795 at L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd today.