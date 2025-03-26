Auraya has been shortlisted for the Australian Cyber Awards 2025

Sydney, Australia, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya has been named as a finalist in the Australian Cyber Awards for Threat Detection Business of the Year.

This prestigious awards program is dedicated to recognising the top businesses and professionals in the cyber sector nationwide, providing them with the career-elevating exposure they deserve.

The finalist list, which was announced on Friday, 28 February 2025, features over 200 high-achieving professionals and businesses across 29 submission-based categories.

Securing a place as a finalist is widely recognised as a remarkable achievement in the cyber industry. It signifies the unwavering determination and commitment of individuals, teams and businesses playing a pivotal role in propelling the industry forward.

Winners will be announced at a black-tie gala at Illumina, Sydney on Tuesday, 29 April 2025. Cyber Daily editor Liam Garman extended his congratulations to all finalists.

“Following a challenging 2024, it’s an absolute pleasure to have the opportunity to applaud the cyber security sector’s best and brightest,” Garman said.

“All of our finalists have done an amazing job, not just transforming the industry, but also keeping Australian organisations safe online. I look forward to celebrating with you all on the night.”

Paul Magee, CEO at Auraya, said he was humbled to be recognised and proud to be named as a finalist in the Australian Cyber Awards 2025.

“Auraya’s recognition for our excellent contribution to the cyber industry reinforces the strength of our service and dedication to connecting with the community and engaging with clients,” he said.