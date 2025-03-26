Body Dryer Market 2030: How Technology is Shaping Personal Care

Body Dryer Market Growth & Trends

The global body dryer market size is expected to reach USD 5.51 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness regarding personal hygiene and high demand for convenience products is expected to drive the growth. Rapid growth of the commercial sector is projected to further fuel the product demand. Rising purchasing power of consumers in developing countries such as China and India is also expected to positively influence the demand for body dryers.

Rapid growth of wellness industry coupled with rising demand for premium hygiene products is expected to drive the market growth. Steady rise in working population along with increasing disposable income is expected positively influence the demand for body dryer. Sharing towels, especially at public and commercial places increases the risk of disease transmission. This factor is expected to fuel the product demand in near future. Rising demand from disabled and elderly people is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in near future. Rising standard of living and demand for smart washroom is expected to fuel the growth further.

Asia Pacific body dryer market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to a rise in demand from hotels, spas, and wellness centers in the region. Increasing number of domestic manufacturers to cater to the rising demand for body dryer systems is expected to create growth opportunities for the regional market. Factors such as rising purchasing power of consumers and preference for premium products for personal hygiene are likely to further propel the regional growth.

Rising consumer awareness regarding the advantages of using body dryer is excepted to encourage innovation and new product launches. Major market players include Avant Innovations, Dolphy India Private Limited, Full Body Dryer LLC, Haystack Dryers, Kingkraft, Orchids International, Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd., Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, Valiryo, and AKW Medi-Care Ltd. Key players engage in product development, regional expansions, and joint ventures to gain greater market share. For instance, in 2018, Valiryo started its first joint venture in Germany to open up new markets and develop marketing and sales strategies.

Body Dryer Market Report Highlights

Wall mounted body dryers accounted for 65.7% of the total revenue generated in the global body dryer market in 2024. These dryers are favored for their space-saving design and ease of installation, making them ideal for residential and commercial settings.

The on-floor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. On-floor body dryers are designed to be placed on the floor, offering flexibility in terms of placement and usage.

The commercial segment dominated the global body dryer market in 2024, driven by the widespread adoption of body dryers in various commercial settings such as gyms, spas, hotels, and swimming pools.

North America body dryer market dominated the market with a revenue share of 36.65% in 2024, driven by a combination of high consumer awareness and the widespread adoption of advanced personal care technologies.

The Asia Pacific body dryer market is expected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2030, driven by increasing consumer spending on health and hygiene and the rising adoption of luxury and convenience products.

Body Dryer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global body dryer market on the basis of on product, application, and region:

Body Dryer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

On-floor

Wall-mounted

Body Dryer Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Body Dryer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



