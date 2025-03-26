Catechin Market 2027: The Role of Sustainability in Extraction Methods

Catechin Market Growth & Trends

The global catechin market size is expected to reach USD 20.3 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing consumer inclination towards natural and organic alternatives coupled with augmented demand for functional food is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Catechin is a naturally occurring polyphenol found in large quantities in green tea. In addition it is also present in several plants, fruits, and food products such as apples, grapes, blueberries, chocolate, and red wine. However the catechin content present in each of the above mentioned fruits and plants may vary according to the composition.

Commercially, the product can be extracted using various technologies such as solvent extraction, superficial fluid extraction, ultrasound assisted, microwave assisted, and high hydrostatic pressure. Among these, ultrasound assisted extraction is largely preferred as it exhibits high extraction efficacy rate of at lower temperature, thereby retaining its novel medicinal properties. However, high capital cost, lower yields, and higher extraction time are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

The product is gaining popularity among several pharmaceutical, beverage, and nutritional supplement manufacturers owing to the anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial properties exhibited by the product. The pharmaceutical formulation requires extremely pure and high quality catechin extracts which are used to improve absorption of bioactive compounds by enhancing its solubility. Catechin Biosciences, Inc. is a prominent player focused on developing catechin based pharmaceutical drug derived from green tea extract.

Catechin based supplements are being consumed on a large scale across the globe due to changing food consumption pattern, improved lifestyle and rise in consumer spending. Furthermore, increasing demand for safe and healthy products coupled with a rising number of individuals suffering from cancer, obesity, and various other diseases is projected to drive market growth over the coming years.

In 2018, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for catechin owing to growing consumer health awareness and a diet-conscious population increasingly seeking functional benefits from food and beverages in this region.

North America is anticipated to emerge as the second largest market over the forecast period owing to rising consumption of dietary supplements that offer several health benefits such as weight loss promotion and blood sugar regulation .The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to augment the consumption of dietary supplements in the coming years. Catechin based supplements act as immunity boosters which helps in proper body functioning and reduce disease occurrence. This is expected to positively impact the market over the forecast period.

Catechin Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, APAC is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the market by 2027

The supplements segment held market share of approximately 32.0% by volume in 2019 and emerged as a prominent application segment.

In Asia Pacific, countries particularly India and China are likely to witness a remarkable market growth in next seven years

The industry is fragmented and competitive in nature, with presence of major global players such as Taiyo Green Power Wxee;Novanat Bioresource, Inc.;Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co., Ltd.;andHunan NutraMax, Inc.

Growing demand for nutritional and functional food products is expected to drive the product consumption in supplements and functional beverages formulations.

Catechin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global catechin market on the basis of application, and region:

Catechin Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 – 2027)

Pharmaceutical

Beverages

Supplements

Mouth Rinsing

Others

Catechin Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 – 2027)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Russia Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



