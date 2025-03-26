Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2030: Challenges and Solutions in Data Analysis

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Growth & Trends

The global drug discovery informatics market size is expected to reach USD 7.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Use of drug discovery software for gaining market intelligence owing to several advantages, such as rapid drug design & synthesis, efficient tracking of disease evolution, and data integrity management, has increased significantly among the researchers in the recent years, driving the industry growth.

The growing demand for novel molecules is driving the adoption of informatics solutions targeted towards speeding up the entire drug discovery process by identifying rational drug molecules via the target macromolecule interaction. Companies operating in the market are receiving funding for expanding their drug discovery platforms, further supplementing the market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Ardigen signed an agreement with the National Centre for Research and Development to access its funding for developing novel technology.

This technology was aimed at revolutionizing the development of T-cell receptors-based therapies for immuno-oncology. Ardigen has previously developed a neoantigen prediction platform namely, ArdImmune Vax, which deploys ready-to-use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and bioinformatics solutions for the identification of optimal sets of neoantigens as targets for adoptive cell therapies and cancer vaccines. In addition, chemical informatics solutions have gained considerable traction in the past year, particularly in addressing the needs associated with the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

For instance, a research study performed in January 2021 showcased the application of chemical digital solutions in accelerating the search of SARS-CoV-2 Mpro inhibitors by data analysis of previous activity data of SARS-CoV main protease (Mpro) inhibitors. In addition, the QSAR models helped in the data mining of molecules for rapid Covid-19 drug discovery. Hence, the need to facilitate drug development for Covid-19 is expected to propel the industry expansion over the coming years.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report Highlights

The sequence analysis platforms dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.4% in 2024. Bioinformatics solutions are widely employed for the development of primary and secondary databases of nucleic acids, proteins, and other biomolecule sequences.

The discovery informatics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 60.2% in 2024, with a major focus on developing precision medicines. Precision medicine revolves around providing personalized medical care tailored to an individual’s genetic and molecular profile.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the dominant position in the market, with the largest revenue share of 48.4% in 2024. This growth is attributed to increased R&D spending, particularly in precision medicine.

North America led the global market in 2024 due to the presence of key market players and established R&D infrastructure in the country

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global drug discovery informatics market report based on service, application, end use, and region:

Drug Discovery Informatics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Sequence Analysis Platforms

Molecular Modelling

Docking

Clinical Trial Data Management

Others

Drug Discovery Informatics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Discovery Informatics

Biocontent Management

Drug Discovery Informatics End Use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Drug Discovery Informatics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



