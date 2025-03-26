Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Expanding with Advancements in Medical Technology

The global implantable drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 47.01 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing incidence of chronic diseases, coupled with rising demand for minimally invasive treatment options, is driving the market for implantable drug delivery devices.

Recent advancements in medication administration technologies are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. An increase in the adoption of micro-scale implantable devices is one of the key factors fueling growth. These products find application in monitoring improvement in body functions, imaging, and medication administration. They facilitate localized treatment with controlled drug administration and enable targeted delivery of therapeutics to tissues.

These devices help overcome limitations of intravenous, oral, and topical administration routes, thus broadening the growth prospects of the market. In addition, the advent of biodegradable implants enables the targeted delivery of chemotherapeutics to tumor cells without damaging normal cells. Drug releasing implants are also helpful in the treatment of inoperable tumors such as that of the liver, brain, and lungs, due to their location and size. These devices help in reducing tumor size, which enables the surgical removal of tumors. The aforementioned benefits of these devices are expected to impel their adoption over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are focused on developing novel drug delivery devices to gain maximum market share, which has resulted in the launch of various technologically advanced products in the market. For instance, in February 2017, Delpor, Inc., a biotechnology company in U.S., announced the launch of an implantable device for the long-term delivery of therapeutics.

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Highlights

By product, drug-eluting stents held a dominant share in the market in 2023, owing to their growing adoption in hormone regulation, contraception, pain management, and cancer therapy. Bio-absorbable stents, on the other hand, are anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate owing to the increase in incidence of peripheral and coronary artery diseases

On the basis of type, the non-biodegradable segment held the largest share in 2023, as a consequence of easy availability of these products and their established efficacy

Diffusion held a dominant share in the market on the basis of technology, owing to a significant increase in adoption as it offers better patient outcomes and acceptability

Autoimmune diseases, on the other hand, are expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR owing to rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis

While North America held a substantial share in 2023 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, unhealthy lifestyles, and high-stress levels among the population, Asia Pacific is anticipated to achieve significant CAGR through 2025. This is owing to improving healthcare systems, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness.

List of Key Players in Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Allergan

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bausch and Lomb Incorporated

Bayer AG

Abbott

Teleflex Incorporated

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

