Livestock Grow Lights Market Expanding with Rising Demand for Enhanced Animal Productivity

The global livestock grow lights market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.00 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing adoption of smart technology for domestic animal farming and consumption of meat, eggs, and milk is expected to drive the growth of the market. Increasing number of domestic animals, especially in developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil is subsequently necessitating building of new livestock farms. This is driving demand for new installation of grow lights in these countries.

The traditional incandescent light bulbs are increasingly getting replaced by LEDs, which is helping to decrease greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, LED lights do not generate hazardous waste. Thus, there is an increase in the adoption of LEDs. India has joined other countries such as China and Japan, in achieving a rapid shift to LEDs. Under the new initiative ‘The Domestic Efficient Lighting Program,’ India has distributed around six crores LED bulbs. This initiative has resulted in saving of around 1.8 gigawatts of electricity in the past year.

In addition, the governments across countries such as India and the U.S. are taking initiatives for an increase in domestic animal production. This, in turn, is expected to have positive impact on demand for grow lights. For instance, the Government of India is taking efforts to strengthen the infrastructure required for the production, processing, procurement, and marketing of quality milk under the dairy development schemes such National Dairy Plan (Phase-I), National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF).

Increasing adoption of new technologies/technology-based products such as automatic incubators for poultry farms is expected to fuel the market growth. The automatic incubators consist of gear-motor-operated panels that enable them to rotate at the appropriate speed to ensure perfect condition for an egg to hatch and incubate successfully. The incubator is designed to regulate incubation humidity and temperature. The presence of LED lights during the incubation improves the chick quality in broiler and white layer eggs, reduces the stress susceptibility of broilers post-hatch, and increases the hatchability rate.

The prominent players operating in the market include Signify Holding (U.K.); HATO BV (Netherlands); Big Dutchman (Germany); OSRAM GmbH (Germany). The market players are mostly focusing on merger and acquisition in order to provide a significant lighting system for animal barns.

Livestock Grow Lights Market Report Highlights

The fluorescent segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 35.9% in 2023. Proper lighting is essential for the health and well-being of livestock, and fluorescent lights provide the necessary illumination to support various aspects of animal welfare.

Increasing adoption of LED lights in livestock farms is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. LED lights are energy-efficient with one-fifth of the power consumption of incandescent light bulbs.

The new installation segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising livestock population, especially in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe.

Retrofit accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Retrofit installations require minimal downtime, allowing farmers to maintain normal farming activities without significant interruptions.

Europe livestock grow lights market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. European manufacturers are increasingly collaborating with agricultural technology firms and cooperatives to ensure that advanced lighting solutions are accessible to all farmers, regardless of location.

