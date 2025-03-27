Crownline WD-406: The Ultimate Bottom Loading Water Dispenser

Dubai, UAE, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is proud to introduce the WD-406 Bottom Loading Water Dispenser, a compact and efficient solution designed to provide you with hot, cold, and normal water at the touch of a button. Perfect for both home and office use, the Crownline WD-406 ensures easy access to refreshing cold water and soothing hot water whenever you need it.

The Crownline WD-406 bottom-load water dispenser is engineered to offer reliable performance while minimising energy consumption. It accommodates 3-gallon and 5-gallon water bottles and features a bottom-loading design for added convenience. Gone are the days of lifting heavy bottles onto the top of dispensers – with the Crownline WD-406, loading water has never been easier.

Key Features and Specifications:

Hot Water at 85 ℃ : Perfect for making tea, coffee, or instant noodles.

Perfect for making tea, coffee, or instant noodles. Cold Water at 10 ℃ : Refreshing cold water whenever you need it.

Refreshing cold water whenever you need it. Capacity: The cold water tank holds 3 litres, and the hot water tank holds 1 litre.

The cold water tank holds 3 litres, and the hot water tank holds 1 litre. Efficient Performance: Heats water at a rate of 4 litres per hour and cools water at a rate of 2.5 litres per hour.

Heats water at a rate of 4 litres per hour and cools water at a rate of 2.5 litres per hour. Energy-Saving Technology: Automatic shutdown when water reaches the ideal temperature to save energy.

Automatic shutdown when water reaches the ideal temperature to save energy. Child Safety Lock: Prevents accidental spills and ensures safety, especially in households with children.

Prevents accidental spills and ensures safety, especially in households with children. Water Shortage Alarm: Alerts you when water levels are low so you never run out unexpectedly.

Alerts you when water levels are low so you never run out unexpectedly. Compact and Stylish Design: Easily fits in any home or office setting while taking up minimal space.

Whether you’re looking for hot water for a warm beverage or cold water to stay refreshed, the Crownline WD-406 bottom-load water dispenser delivers with convenience and ease. With its user-friendly control panel and efficient features, it promises to be an invaluable addition to your home or workplace.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae