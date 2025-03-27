RX Japan’s 36th International Jewellery Tokyo Draws Over 20,000 Visitors, Showcasing Over 1.3 Million Jewellery Pieces

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — The 36th edition of International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) 2025, Japan’s top-notch jewellery trade event, concluded successfully, attracting an impressive 20,429 visitors. Hosted by RX Japan, IJT 2025 was held from 15-18 January 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, and featured over 1.3 million exquisite jewellery pieces, offering attendees an exquisite selection from leading global brands.

This year’s IJT once again reinforced its reputation as a must-attend event for jewellery buyers, collectors, and enthusiasts. As one of Japan’s largest jewellery trade shows, IJT continues to play a crucial role in connecting international jewellery brands with buyers by offering exclusive trade opportunities and special show discounts.

Expanding Global Participation and Business Opportunities

IJT 2025 welcomed exhibitors from 19 countries and regions around the world, showcasing a diverse range of jewellery pieces, from timeless classics to contemporary designs. Compared to the previous edition, this year’s show demonstrated significant growth, reflecting the industry’s ongoing expansion and recovery.

With its unique proposition of providing direct access to exclusive collections at special prices, IJT serves as a vital platform for fostering international jewellery trade and strengthening business relationships across the industry.

Next in the Series: International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2025

IJT 2025 is part of a dynamic trio of jewellery trade shows, alongside International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) and International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN). These events provide a continuous platform for brands and buyers to stay engaged with industry trends, discover new collections, and foster business growth throughout the year.

Following the success of IJT 2025, RX Japan invites jewellery professionals and enthusiasts to the next major event in its jewellery show series—International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2025, taking place from 15–17 May at the Kobe International Exhibition Hall.

As one of Japan’s leading mid-year jewellery trade fairs, IJK 2025 will present another extensive showcase of fine jewellery, rare gemstones, and exclusive designs from renowned global brands. The event is expected to feature 460 exhibitors and showcase 880,000 exquisite jewellery pieces. Held in Kobe, a city known as the “Pearl City”, IJK 2025 takes place in a location where 70% of the pearls distributed worldwide are selected and processed. Pearls from both domestic and international farms gather in Kobe, reinforcing its status as a global hub for pearl trading.

Attendees can expect to explore new trends, connect with industry leaders, and take advantage of exclusive offers only available at the event.

Register Now for IJK 2025

Jewellery professionals and buyers are encouraged to secure their spot for IJK 2025 by registering in advance via the official link: https://bit.ly/IJK2025Registration.