#1 International Bestselling Author Richard H. Tyson releases his book Align and Execute: It’s All About the Money…But it’s Not!

Salt Lake City, UT, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — Author Richard H. Tyson joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his new book, Align and Execute: It’s All About the Money…But it’s Not!, which was released Thursday, February 27th, 2025, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

We are excited to announce that Align and Execute: It’s All About the Money…But it’s Not! by Richard H. Tyson has achieved #1 International Bestseller status across multiple categories! This remarkable achievement is a testament to the book’s power to inspire and equip business leaders for success. In Align & Execute, Richard H. Tyson shares his decades of experience and proven frameworks to help you align your vision with actionable strategies that foster a culture of purpose-driven high performance within your organization. Whether you’re a CEO, entrepreneur, or team leader, Tyson’s book offers practical tools to transform your strategic vision into measurable results, ensuring clarity, focus, and execution excellence.

With over 35 years of leadership development experience, Richard has coached C-Suite executives from Fortune 100 companies to startups. As the founder of CEObuilder® and a Harvard MBA, Richard has helped thousands of leaders navigate the complexities of business to achieve sustainable success. Now, with Align & Execute, he provides you with the exact processes you need to turn your aspirations into tangible, long-term business growth. Don’t miss the opportunity to harness the insights and strategies that have made Align & Execute a global bestseller—unlock your potential and lead with purpose today. Get your copy now and start executing on the future you’ve always envisioned!

Elite Online Publishing published and promoted Richard Tyson’s book reaching #1 International Bestseller in SIX categories in the USA and AU. Including Strategic Management, Project Management, Business, Systems and Planning, and Management Skills in the US. As well as Project management in AU. He also achieved #1 Hot New Release in EIGHT categories in the US and AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

In today’s dynamic business environment, even the most ambitious strategies can falter without one critical element: alignment and execution anchored to a compelling vision and purpose. “Align & Execute” delivers a practical roadmap for business leaders striving to bridge the gap between vision and execution to achieve sustainable success. Through the book’s actionable processes, you’ll learn how to discover and articulate your personal vision and align it with the strategies that will bring it into reality in your company. The insights you gain will help you foster a culture of purpose-driven high performance manifested in the execution carried out by your key stakeholders—managers, teams, and owners.

Packed with real-life examples from author Richard “Rich” Tyson, key questions, and proven frameworks, “Align & Execute” equips you to build a highly aligned organization that thrives on clarity, focus, and execution excellence. Whether you’re a CEO, entrepreneur, or business leader, this book will help you transform your strategic vision into measurable results—and chart a course for long-term success. If you’re ready to turn your personal aspirations into a tangible future for your business, “Align & Execute” will guide the way.

BUY THE BOOK on Amazon TODAY!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Rich is the founder and CEO of CEObuilder®, a company devoted to leadership development for over 35 years. With five decades of professional experience, Rich has coached and trained C-Suite executives across various industries, from Fortune 100 firms to startups. His career spans finance, marketing, and strategic planning roles, giving him a diverse business-to-business and business-to-consumer background. Rich shares insights in his Salt Lake Business Journal column and on the CEObuilder® YouTube channel. A Harvard MBA, he also teaches at top universities and enjoys Utah’s outdoors with his family. His passion lies in nurturing leaders at every career stage.

To see more of Rich’s work, visit CEObuilder.com

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

Marketing and publishing are provided by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. They are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. No matter where you are in the book-writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune in to the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Richard Tyson’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Media Contact:

Contact: Jenn Foster

Company Name: Elite Online Publishing

Address: 63 East 11400 South #230, Sandy, UT 84070

Telephone: (385) 645-4890

Email: info@eliteonlinepublishing.com

Website: https://eliteonlinepublishing.com/