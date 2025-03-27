Cubo To Host Launch Event At Its Landmark London Workspace

London, UK, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — Cubo, the UK’s fastest growing office operator, is unveiling its highly anticipated new Soho workspace at Ilona Rose House, W1 with a launch event on Thursday 13 March (4.00pm – 7.00pm).

Prospective members, property agents, and business professionals are invited to attend the event and explore the premium workspace, which is located within Soho Estates’ prestigious development.

Cubo occupies the entire second floor of Ilona Rose House, a landmark development on the site of the former Foyles Bookshop on Charing Cross Road. Spanning 18,819 sq. ft of flexible Grade A office space, Cubo Soho caters to a diverse range of occupiers, from tech startups and SMEs to larger corporate teams.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, secure cycle storage, serviced shower facilities, and stylish community lounges, Cubo Soho is designed to elevate the work-life experience for modern businesses.

Just 100m from Tottenham Court Road Station, the new location offers unrivalled connectivity in the heart of London’s creative and commercial district.

At the launch, guests will be able to tour the new space and experience the Cubo difference first-hand.

They can meet the management team and find out more about the benefits of joining Cubo, which include 24/7 access, use of private areas, break-out spaces, large communal spaces, meeting rooms and kitchens, a complimentary barista service with beer and fizz on tap, along with a programme of free networking events.

On the evening there will also be a prize draw with a whole host of prizes up for grabs, including tickets to see Oasis and a luxurious Afternoon Tea for two at Claridge’s.

The arrival of Cubo in London marks a new era for flexible workspace in London. There has already been significant interest from corporate businesses looking to be based in one of the city’s most high-profile buildings.

Cubo Soho forms part of the company’s strategic growth plans and brings the total number of sites across the UK to 13, including Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield.

Last year, Cubo acquired one of WeWork’s six provincial sites in the UK, taking over three floors at No.1 Spinningfields, one of Manchester’s most iconic office buildings.

Founded in 2020 by property investors Marc and Becky Brough, Cubo is redefining the flex office landscape, providing an experience-led lifestyle offer that meets the changing needs of businesses and is rapidly becoming the workspace of choice for SMEs, tech firms, and corporates seeking a world-class environment.

Commenting on the launch event, Marc Brough, CEO at Cubo, said:

“Bringing Cubo to London is a major milestone, and we’re excited to officially launch at Ilona Rose House. This new workspace continues our rapid expansion and reinforces our commitment to opening in the very best locations across the UK’s core cities.

“We’ve already seen fantastic demand from companies looking for a premium, experience-led workspace in the heart of the capital, and we can’t wait to welcome our new members and showcase what makes Cubo so unique.”

Be among the first to experience Cubo Soho and discover a new standard in flexible workspace.

To reserve your place, email rsvp@cubowork.com by Monday 10 March 2025.