Mobility As A Service Market 2030: How Ride-Hailing is Shaping the Industry

Mobility As A Service Market Growth & Trends

The global mobility as a service market size is expected to reach USD 1,441.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The escalation in demand for on-demand transportation services signifies a shift in consumer preferences for immediate access to transportation services. With individuals placing greater emphasis on hassle-free travel experiences catering to their specific schedules, the adoption of mobility as a service is experiencing significant growth due to its capability to integrate a range of transportation modes seamlessly.

The growing trend in mobile device adoption is a significant factor driving the growth of the MaaS market. With the high prevalence of mobile usage, which is pivotal in accessing and engaging with mobility as a service platform, users can effortlessly plan, book, and manage their transportation requirements. Intuitive mobility as a service application enhances accessibility and convenience in transportation services by satisfying the needs of various users through a single platform.

Moreover, the rapid economic expansion in emerging economies presents a favorable landscape for the growth of the MaaS market. As urbanization and rising disposable incomes rise, the demand for efficient, convenient, and sustainable transportation solutions grows. Mobility as a service emerges as a new concept in developing economies that addresses evolving mobility needs, offers integrated transportation services, and caters to previously unfulfilled demand due to a lack of infrastructure.

With the pandemic outbreak, there was a notable decrease in overall travel demand as individuals were confined to their homes, leading to a reduction in the utilization of mobility as a service. Additionally, the closure of businesses, entertainment venues, and educational institutions led to a decrease in the need for daily commuting, impacting the frequency of mobility as a service usage. While the initial stages of the pandemic resulted in challenges for the MaaS market, the industry is poised for a gradual recovery.

Mobility As A Service Market Report Highlights

The payment solutions segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. Integrating secure and seamless payment mechanisms directly within mobility as a service applications simplifies the transaction process and enhances user experience. Moreover, the payment solutions support domestic and international users, thus serving a broader user base

The ride-sharing services segment is expected to witness significant growth. Many cities are implementing policies encouraging ride-sharing as part of their urban planning and sustainability efforts. These initiatives include dedicated lanes, incentives, and regulations that promote ride-sharing services, fostering their growth and utilization

The private transportation segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Mobility as a service platforms are witnessing a surge in adoption among individuals seeking personalized and efficient private transportation options. Passengers can enjoy personal space, control over climate settings, and the freedom to engage in personal activities.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Due to their lower operating and maintenance costs than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, the EV segment is expected to emerge as a viable option for mobility as a service. Mobility as a service platforms can highlight the financial benefits of using electric vehicles, making them an attractive option for cost-conscious users

The on-demand segment dominated the market in 2022. On-demand mobility as a service offers users the flexibility to opt for viable transportation options without a commitment to a fixed subscription. Moreover, on-demand services cater to spontaneous travel decisions, allowing users to book transportation immediately without planning or reservations

The Android segment dominated the market in 2022. Android devices have a broad market presence, making them accessible to a large user base. The vast accessibility encourages more individuals to utilize Android applications for booking transportation, as it aligns with the prevalent mobile ecosystem.

The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) segment is expected to witness significant growth. Peer-to-peer (P2P) mobility as a service optimizes existing transportation resources by enabling individuals to share their vehicles with others during their daily commutes or trips. Moreover, vehicle owners can offset their vehicle expenses by sharing rides, while passengers can access affordable transportation options compared to ride-hailing services

The government segment is expected to witness significant growth. Mobility as a service can help enhance government services and improve urban transportation. Moreover, mobility as a service platform can adapt to emergencies and provide alternative travel options during disasters, ensuring the smooth movement of people and resources

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly, spurred by a high population density intensifying transportation challenges. A rise in investments to improve transportation infrastructure, including public transit, creates an environment conducive to mobility as a service adoption. Moreover, young demography and expanding digital initiatives in the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive the growth of the MaaS market

Mobility As A Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mobility as a service market based on solution, service, transportation type, propulsion type, payment type, operating system, application, end-user, and region:

Mobility As A Service Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Journey Planning & Management Solutions

Payment Solutions

Booking & Ticketing Solutions

Application Technology Solutions

Others

Mobility As A Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Ride-hailing Services

Ride-sharing Services

Micromobility Services

Public Transport Services

Others

Mobility As A Service Transportation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Public Transportation

Private Transportation

Mobility As A Service Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)/Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicle

Mobility As A Service Payment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

On-demand

Subscription-based

Mobility As A Service Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Android

iOS

Others

Mobility As A Service Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Peer-to-Peer (P2P)

Mobility As A Service End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Automotive

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Entertainment

Others

Mobility As A Service Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) UAE South Africa



