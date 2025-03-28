eXo Platform unveils its new version 7.0: transforming the digital workplace

Paris, France, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — eXo Platform, the open-source editor of intranet and digital workplace solutions, announces the official launch of eXo Platform 7.0, the major release that transforms the digital workplace.

Designed for many use cases (intranet, collaboration, social network, digital workplace, etc…), eXo Platform 7.0 combines simplicity, flexibility and innovation and marks a major turning point in terms of both functionalities and technical advances.

A no code platform, easy to set up

Modern architecture, no code platform, easy to use interface, AI chatbot, personalized mobile and desktop applications… everything is designed to facilitate communication, collaboration and engagement and to provide a customized user experience. Key new features include:

A modern architecture: the technical stack of the new version has been completely updated, integrating modern frameworks such as JDK21, Tomcat 10, Spring 6 and Springboot 3.

the technical stack of the new version has been completely updated, integrating modern frameworks such as JDK21, Tomcat 10, Spring 6 and Springboot 3. A no code platform: flexible and easily configured in line with the organization’s needs.

flexible and easily configured in line with the organization’s needs. Easy to use: eXo Platform 7.0 provides an intuitive, unified user experience for both end-users and administrators.

eXo Platform 7.0 provides an intuitive, unified user experience for both end-users and administrators. Customized mobile and desktop applications: the platform is fully responsive and comes with a new PWA (Progressive Web Application) for mobile and desktop, automatically embedding the organization’s branding.

the platform is fully responsive and comes with a new PWA (Progressive Web Application) for mobile and desktop, automatically embedding the organization’s branding. AI integration: thanks to a partnership with Wikit, the platform provides AI features with a natively integrated AI powered chatbot. It facilitates access to information, optimizes collaboration and offers an enriched user experience.

An open-source and secure alternative to proprietary solutions

An open-source and secure alternative to proprietary solutions, eXo Platform provides a comprehensive, unified and gamified user experience, as well as full control over data.

Designed for all organizations types – local authorities, government, associations and private companies – eXo Platform 7.0 meets the highest requirements in terms of data security and confidentiality.

The platform is available in the private cloud, on-premise or in a customized infrastructure to meet organization’s security constraints.

« With eXo 7.0, we designed an all-in-one, secure and high performance digital workplace. Its modern, modular architecture, no code approach and many innovative features make it a must-have solution for organizations looking to increase efficiency, enjoy an intuitive user experience and have full control of their data », says Veronika Mazour Mestrallet, co-founder and CEO of eXo Platform.

Availability

eXo Platform 7.0 is now available in the cloud. The Community version will be available for download in April.

For more information, read our blog .

About eXo Platform

As the leading open-source provider of intranet and digital workplace solutions for over 20 years, eXo Platform supports its customers in their digital transformation, offering them an easy-to-use, fully-featured, no code and secure platform to enhance employee experience.

eXo Platform serves more than a million users and is successfully deployed at many public and private organizations worldwide, including Elysée (French presidential palace), Inria, the Occitanie region, Schiever, Gilbert group, Mutavie, Schleswig-Holstein (German Ministry of Social Affairs) and the US Department of Defense.

Website: https://www.exoplatform.com/

PR contact

Anne-Sophie Duport

asduport@exoplatform.com