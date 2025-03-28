Future Electronics Hosts 2nd Annual Wellness Day

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to announce its 2nd Annual Wellness Day—taking place on Wednesday, March 19 at its Corporate headquarters.

Building on the success of the inaugural Wellness Day in 2024, this year’s event will focus on raising awareness in three key areas of wellness: physical health, mental health, and financial stability. Employees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of resources designed to enhance their overall well-being and quality of life.

From 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, Future Electronics’ Cafeteria and Atrium will host a session dedicated to answering questions, providing guidance, and helping employees make the most of the wellness resources—such as medical care, therapy services and employee wellness—that are available to them.

Future Electronics remains dedicated to promoting a culture of well-being and continues to invest in initiatives that prioritize the health and happiness of its workforce. The company looks forward to building on the success of Wellness Day and hosting more events that inspire and support its employees in the future. To learn more about culture at Future Electronics, or to explore career opportunities, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

