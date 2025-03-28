ODM Educational Group Celebrates 36th Foundation Day with Pitru Matru Pujan Divas

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — In a remarkable celebration that bridged traditional values with modern education, the ODM Educational Group marked its 36th Foundation Day by observing Pitru Matru Pujan Divas—a day dedicated to honouring parents and elders. The festivities, culminating on March 19, 2025, underscored the institution’s commitment to instilling values of respect, gratitude, and service among its students.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, we’re witnessing an increasing disconnect between generations,” said Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group. “Through Pitru Matru Pujan Divas, we aim to rebuild these essential bonds, teaching our children to honour, love, and care for their parents unconditionally. This celebration is about recognising the importance of parenthood in our society.”

Joy of Giving: Spreading Love Beyond Boundaries

The celebration commenced with the “Joy of Giving” initiative on March 13th and 16th, when students and faculty visited a local orphanage. This heartwarming outreach saw participants engage in meaningful interactions with orphaned children as they distributed gifts and organised recreational activities. The initiative exemplified the institution’s belief that genuine joy comes from sharing kindness and compassion.

Sacred Hawan: Spiritual Beginning to Foundation Day

The foundation day itself began with a sacred Hawan ceremony at the Astavinayak Temple within the ODM Public School campus. Starting at 6 AM, the elaborate ritual featured 21 yagya kundas (sacred fire altars), where members of the ODM Educational Group, dressed in divine yellow attire, performed the traditional yagya. Students also participated virtually in the havan by performing aarti of their parents as a demonstration of love, respect and care. The ceremony was dedicated to promoting parenthood, universal peace and humanity.

Grand Evening Celebration: Culture Meets Education

The evening celebration, commencing at 5:30 PM, transformed the ODM Public School campus into a vibrant cultural venue. The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Sjt. Swami Sadananda Saraswati, Regional Head of Chinmaya Mission, as Chief Guest, and Sjt. Birendra Kumar Panda, Vaidik Prabhakta and motivational speaker, as Chief Speaker.

A series of captivating cultural performances by students and staff added colour and energy to the meaningful occasion. The most touching segment of the celebration was the launch of the e-magazine ‘Inkspire,’ comprising the well-written verses of a poetry competition in which students expressed their deep appreciation for parents. The emotional verses moved many in the audience as students articulated their gratitude, love, and respect in eloquent compositions.

Reflecting on the institution’s journey and vision, Dr. Minaketan shared, “Each year, we strive to introduce new initiatives and perspectives that enrich not only our students but every member of the ODM family. Our 36th Foundation Day celebration is particularly special as it focuses on rebuilding the intergenerational connections that have weakened in our fast-paced society. By honouring parents and elders, we’re teaching our children one of life’s most important lessons—gratitude.”

As the educational group moves forward in its fourth decade of service to education, the ODM Educational Group remains steadfast in its mission to nurture well-rounded individuals who excel academically while remaining rooted in traditional values. The celebration of Pitru Matru Pujan Divas stands as a powerful reminder that true education encompasses both intellectual growth and emotional intelligence—preparing students not just for professional success but for meaningful contributions to society.

“As we mark our 36th Foundation Day, we are reminded that education is not merely about intellectual growth, but also about nurturing respect, gratitude, and compassion,” said Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, COO of ODM Educational Group. “These celebrations inspire our students to become not just successful professionals but compassionate individuals who honour their roots and contribute meaningfully to society.”

The Foundation Day celebration concluded with an acknowledgement from the Director of the Group, Indumati Ray, who renewed the commitment from educators, parents, and students alike to preserve the delicate balance between innovation and tradition that has been the hallmark of ODM Educational Group’s distinguished educational philosophy.