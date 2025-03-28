SignaBlok to Present Preclinical Data on TREM-1-Targeting Drug for the Treatment of Sepsis, Pulmonary Inflammation and Fibrosis at the Respiratory Innovation Summit (RIS) and American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference 2025

Shrewsbury, MA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — SignaBlok, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class, new mechanism-based peptide therapies for multiple diseases, today announced it will present positive preclinical data detailing therapeutic activity of its leading macrophage-restricted TREM-1 inhibitor in experimental sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and pulmonary fibrosis (PF) at the RIS and ATS Conference in San Francisco, California from May 16-21, 2025.

Details on SignaBlok’s upcoming 2025 RIS and ATS poster presentations are as follows:

• In septic animals, TREM-1 blockade by SignaBlok’s first-in-class macrophage-restricted TREM-1 inhibitor protects from death with the level of protection not declining at delayed treatment times

• In rats, macrophage-restricted TREM-1 blockade significantly reduces lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced neutrophil accumulation in the lungs when injected after, but not before, LPS challenge

• In mice with bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis,TREM-1 blockade reduces the rate of progression and reverses fibrosis in the prevention and treatment models

• Data highlight potential of SignaBlok’s SCHOOL technology platform to support clinical development of TREM-1 drug with minimal risk of failure due to a new mechanism of action

Respiratory Innovation Summit:

Poster Title: Sepsis: Understanding Nature. Solving the Inflammation Puzzle. Saving Lives.

Presenter: Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D. (SignaBlok President and Principal Investigator)

Date / Time: Friday May 16, 2025 2 PM – Saturday May 17, 2025, 6 pm ATS International Conference:

Poster Title: Ligand-Independent TREM-1 Blockade Ameliorates Pulmonary Inflammation and Fibrosis

Presenter: Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D. (SignaBlok President and Principal Investigator)

Abstract Presentation Number: 9150

Session: A22 – Break on through: Airway epithelial barrier in inflammation and injury

Date / Time: Sunday May 18, 2025, 9:15 am – 11:15 am

About TREM-1

Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 1 (TREM-1) serves as an inflammation amplifier. As such, TREM-1 is involved in the pathogenesis of sepsis, ARDS, PF, and other inflammatory pathologies. Clinical targeting of TREM-1 is challenging due to multiple known and still unidentified TREM-1 ligands.

About SignaBlok

SignaBlok, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company founded in 2009 to develop innovative, first-in-class therapeutics for targeted treatment of inflammation-associated diseases through the use of two key SignaBlok’s proprietary technologies: 1) new mechanism-based approach to inhibition of cell receptors by using innovative, ligand-independent inhibitory peptides (the so-called SCHOOL peptides, the abbreviation coming from the “Signaling Chain HOmoOLigomerization” model of immune signaling); and 2) nature-inspired, multifunctional nanotechnology for targeted drug and/or imaging agent delivery to macrophages. Additional information about SignaBlok is available at www.signablok.com.