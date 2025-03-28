RPost Expands RMail Cyber-Security Product to Microsoft Outlook Users Worldwide

RPost's RMail cyber-security tool is now available worldwide via Microsoft’s Office Store and major technology distribution channels, offering secure email features for Outlook users.

Posted on 2025-03-28

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has officially launched its upgraded RMail cyber-security product for individuals and businesses using any version of Microsoft Outlook. This all-in-one tool offers a variety of features including email encryption, open tracking, certified delivery proof, secure large file transfers, and e-signatures. With the addition of RMail to the Office Store, Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace, and CRM platforms such as Applied Systems, users across the globe can now easily install the add-in to enhance their email security and compliance. RMail is trusted by businesses and governments worldwide and is now accessible at the click of a button.

For business users, RMail offers advanced configuration options and additional security features through the RMail Com add-in for Office 365 and Outlook. Single users can access RMail through Microsoft’s Office Store, available for Outlook.com and Hotmail.com, regardless of browser or device. RMail is also available to technology resellers via Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace, enabling easy access and provisioning for clients. With its growing demand for improved online productivity and cyber security, RMail is poised to expand its reach globally, making secure email communication accessible to more users than ever before.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rposts-rmail-adds-cyber-security-microsoft-outlook-everywhere

