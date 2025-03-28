Navicat 17.2 Introduces AI Assistant, Snowflake Support, and Enhanced Data Modeling Features

Hong Kong, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Navicat, a leading database management and administration tool, is excited to announce the release of Navicat 17.2. This latest version introduces a host of innovative features, including an AI Assistant, Snowflake support, advanced data modeling methods, and numerous usability improvements, further enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of database management.

New Features in Navicat 17.2:

AI Assistant – Instant Database Support at Your Fingertips

Navicat 17.2 introduces an AI Assistant, enabling users to get AI-powered assistance directly within the application. Whether you need help with queries, view design and function design, the AI Assistant allows you to ask questions and receive instant answers, streamlining your workflow and boosting productivity.

Snowflake Support – Enhanced Cloud Data Management

Navicat now supports Snowflake, the leading cloud-based data warehousing platform. This integration allows users to seamlessly manage Snowflake databases, providing robust tools for querying, synchronization, and data management, all within the familiar Navicat interface.

Data Vault 2.0 and Dimensional Modeling Methods

Navicat Data Modeler now supports Data Vault 2.0 and Dimensional modeling methods, empowering users to build scalable and adaptable data architectures for a wide range of applications. Whether you’re working with Relational, Dimensional, or Data Vault methodologies, Navicat provides the tools you need to design and manage complex data structures with ease.

Data Profiling in BI Workspace Data Source

A new data profiling tool has been integrated into the Data Preview feature, offering a visual and comprehensive view of your data. This enhancement helps users better understand their data’s structure and quality, enabling more informed decision-making.

Other Improvements

Navicat 17.2 also includes several usability enhancements to improve the overall user experience:

– Filter & Sort Pane in Data Viewer: Now supports text mode for easier data manipulation.

– Structure Synchronization: Expanded to include MongoDB databases.

– General Usability Improvements: Refinements across the application to make navigation and operation more intuitive.

Navicat 17.2 continues Navicat’s tradition of innovation, delivering powerful tools that simplify database management and enhance productivity. With the introduction of the AI Assistant, Snowflake support, and advanced data modeling capabilities, Navicat remains at the forefront of the database management industry.

Navicat 17.2 is available for download today. For more information about the new features and to try Navicat 17.2: https://www.navicat.com/en/products

About Navicat

Navicat develops the leading database management and development software. One of its top-rated products, Navicat Premium, allows you to simultaneously connect to MySQL, Redis, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, Oracle, MariaDB, SQLite, MongoDB and Snowflake databases from a single application. You can quickly and easily build, manage and maintain your databases.

About PremiumSoft

PremiumSoft CyberTech Ltd. is a multinational corporation headquartered in Hong Kong, the company was founded in 1999 and has developed numerous award-winning products over the years.