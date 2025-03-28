Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers Introduces Advanced Massage Therapy Services in Berwyn

Berwyn, IL, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers is proud to announce the enhancement of its massage therapy services in Berwyn, offering residents innovative and personalized treatments to address both acute and chronic conditions.

Comprehensive Massage Techniques

Understanding the diverse needs of the community, Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers has expanded its range of massage techniques to include:

Swedish Massage – A gentle, full-body approach that improves circulation, reduces muscle tension and enhances relaxation. Ideal for those seeking stress relief and improved overall well-being.

Deep Tissue Massage – Targets deeper muscle layers to alleviate chronic pain and tension. This technique is particularly beneficial for individuals with muscle stiffness, postural issues, or sports-related injuries.

Active Release Technique (ART) – A cutting-edge therapy that combines movement and massage to treat soft tissue problems. ART is commonly used for conditions such as repetitive strain injuries, sciatica, and carpal tunnel syndrome.

Acupressure – This ancient healing method applies targeted pressure to specific points on the body to balance energy flow, improve circulation, and relieve headaches, stress, and chronic pain.

Sports Massage – Designed for athletes and active individuals, this technique helps reduce muscle soreness, enhance flexibility, and improve recovery time before and after intense physical activity.

Pre-natal Massage – Tailored to meet the unique needs of expectant mothers, this gentle therapy helps relieve pregnancy-related discomforts such as lower back pain, swelling, and fatigue.

Shiatsu Massage – A Japanese technique using rhythmic pressure, stretching, and gentle manipulation to promote energy flow, alleviate stress, and restore balance to the body.

By incorporating these diverse techniques, the center aims to provide tailored treatments that promote stress management and prevent chronic pain,” said Ashish Sud, Owner of Alpha Pain.

About Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Center

Serving the Berwyn community for over 18 years, Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers is Chicago’s oldest integrated medical center. The center’s team comprises internal medicine physicians, pain management specialists, chiropractors, physical therapists, podiatrists, and massage therapists. By combining conventional and alternative medicine, Alpha Rehabilitation Medical Centers addresses all aspects of pain care and wellness.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://alphapain.com/massage-therapy/ or call 708-788-3880.

