Softlink Global at IIT Bombay Unleashes the Next Wave of Logistics Innovators

Mumbai, India, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Softlink Global, a leader in logistics technology, successfully hosted LogiTHON at IIT Bombay, bringing together India’s brightest engineering minds to tackle critical challenges in the logistics industry. Organized by Softlink Academy with support from IEOR and IIT Bombay, the event received an overwhelming response, with over 1,500 students from more than 250 engineering colleges registering to participate.



Engineering Solutions for Critical Logistics Challenges

Following a rigorous selection process, 27 teams were shortlisted to develop solutions for two major industry challenges:

Cross-Border Compliance – Simplifying global trade regulations and documentation.

Real-Time Multi-Modal Route Optimization – Enhancing freight efficiency across different transport modes.

For 24 hours straight, these young innovators worked tirelessly, demonstrating exceptional problem-solving skills and technological ingenuity to create viable solutions for these complex logistics issues.

An Esteemed Jury Evaluates the Finalists

After a competitive round of prototype development, six finalist teams were selected to present their innovations before an esteemed jury comprising:

Dushyant Mulani, Chairman, FFFAI R. Radhakrishnan, Chairman Emeritus Clearship Group & Past President, FFFAI T.N. Seetharaman, Director, AllMasters Prof. Jayendran, Head of IEOR, IIT Bombay Amit Maheshwari, CEO, Softlink Global

6. Kathiresan Eswaramurthy (Co-Founder and CEO, AllMasters)

LogiTHON Earns High Praise from Industry Leaders



Addressing the participants, Amit Maheshwari, CEO of Softlink Global, reflected on his personal journey in logistics technology. He shared how he, as an engineer, accidentally entered the logistics industry, only to discover its vast potential for innovation and problem-solving.

“Logistics is one of the most dynamic industries in the world. The problems are real, the impact is global, and the need for solutions is immediate. Those who embrace this challenge will define the future of logistics.”

He further emphasized the growing role of AI, automation, and digital intelligence in logistics transformation:

“Technology is not an option—it is the backbone of modern logistics. Seeing the solutions developed at LogiTHON, I am confident that the next generation of engineers is ready to lead this transformation.”



Dushyant Mulani emphasized logistics as India’s next growth engine:

“This is the decade of logistics for India. Just as IT transformed the nation decades ago, logistics is now poised to drive the next wave of growth and innovation. Initiatives like LogiTHON are crucial in bridging the skill gap, empowering young minds, and shaping the future of logistics technology.”

Radhakrishnan applauded the initiative:

“A big congratulations to Amit and his team for organizing India’s largest logistics hackathon. In today’s digitalized world, such initiatives are crucial for driving innovation and preparing future-ready talent.”

Shaping the Future of Logistics Through LogiTHON

LogiTHON exemplifies Softlink Academy’s commitment to fostering innovation and bridging the gap between academia and industry. By bringing real-world logistics challenges to young engineers, the initiative provides hands-on problem-solving experience, industry exposure, and a platform to showcase groundbreaking ideas.

With the overwhelming success of LogiTHON at IIT Bombay, Softlink Global remains dedicated to empowering the next wave of logistics technology pioneers, ensuring the industry continues to evolve with cutting-edge solutions.



About Softlink Global

Softlink Global is a leading provider of innovative logistics solutions and developer of the acclaimed Logi-Sys Intelligent Cloud ERP Platform. With over 30 years of experience and a client base spanning the globe, Softlink Global is committed to empowering businesses with technology that drives efficiency, visibility, and growth.

For more information, visit www.softlinkglobal.com