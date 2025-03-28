Leichhardt Dental Rebrands to Pomare Dental Group, Honouring Legacy and Expanding Vision for Patient Care

Leichhardt, NSW, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant move that marks a new chapter for one of the area’s trusted dental practices, Leichhardt Dental has officially rebranded to Pomare Dental Group. The name change reflects the leadership of Dr. Luca Pomare and the clinic’s renewed focus on personalised, modern dental care for the local community.

Located in the heart of Leichhardt, the newly named Pomare Dental Group will continue to offer its full suite of services, from general and family dentistry to advanced restorative and cosmetic procedures, under the same trusted team and with the same commitment to quality. Patients searching for a reputable Leichhardt dentist can expect the same compassionate care, now with a fresh brand that better represents the clinic’s values and vision.

“This rebrand represents more than just a new name. It’s a reflection of our long-standing commitment to our patients and our community,” said Dr. Luca Pomare, principal dentist. “As Pomare Dental Group, we’re reaffirming our dedication to providing exceptional, modern dental care while keeping the same warm, welcoming environment our patients know and love.”

The clinic remains located at 44 Norton Street, continuing to serve as a familiar and reliable dentist in Leichhardt for families, professionals, and long-time residents alike.

The decision to transition from Leichhardt Dental to Pomare Dental Group came after years of building trust within Sydney’s Inner West community. The updated identity pays tribute to the clinic’s history while aligning with its forward-thinking approach to dentistry and patient experience.

With a strong emphasis on preventive care, ethical practice, and state-of-the-art technology, Pomare Dental Group is poised to grow its presence in the Inner West. The practice is now accepting new patients and encourages locals to explore the updated brand and services.

About Pomare Dental Group

Pomare Dental Group is a patient-focused Leichhardt dental clinic. Formerly known as Leichhardt Dental, the clinic has served the local community for the past 40 years with high-quality general, family, and cosmetic dentistry services. With a commitment to honest care, preventative dentistry, and long-term oral health, Pomare Dental Group is proud to be a trusted dentist for individuals and families in Leichhardt.

Media Contact:

Dr. Luca Pomare

Principal Dentist, Pomare Dental Group

44 Norton St, Leichhardt NSW 2040, Australia

Phone: (02) 9569 6893

Email: reception@pomaredentalgroup.com.au

Website: https://pomaredentalgroup.com.au