Womens Health Therapeutics Market Expands with Growing Demand for Hormonal Therapies

The global women’s health therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 56.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. Entry of effective drugs, a rise in awareness about early diagnosis and treatment, along with prevalence of chronic diseases are among the key factors likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

The women’s health therapeutics market is expected to witness high growth in the forthcoming years due to increasing investment by key market players to fulfill demand in areas of infection, cancer, and pregnancy-related complications. In October 2016, Prelude Fertility, Inc. received USD 200 million from the Reproductive Biology Associates (RBA) and My Egg Bank North America (MEB) that focuses on providing fertility services and treatment to people with delayed childbirth. Juneau Biosciences, LLC has deployed USD 35 million until 2017 towards development of molecular diagnostics and therapeutics for endometriosis (uterus) conditions.

In January 2018, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. acquired The Medicines Company’s infectious diseases business. This acquisition would help to the former expand its portfolio by offering life-saving treatment options. In November 2017, Biocon launched KRABEVA, a biosimilar used for the treatment of metastatic colorectal, cervical, ovarian, and brain cancer. Increasing investments by top market players are anticipated to propel the global market over the forecast period.

There is significant unmet need associated with treatment options for female sexual dysfunction. Currently, there are no Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs for the treatment of female sexual dysfunction and many promising molecules are in late stage of development phase. Some of these molecules include LibiGel by BioSante Pharmaceuticals and Femprox by Apricus Bio, currently in Phase III and Phase II of clinical trials respectively in U.S.

Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

By type, infection accounted for the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to rising drug approvals, availability of diagnostic tests and treatments, and high incidence of infectious diseases

Ovarian cancer is anticipated to be the fastest-growing sub-segment of oncology during the forecast period due to high prevalence of ovarian cancer and approval of new and improved drugs

North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years due to high awareness about women’s health, increase in number of advanced diagnostic and treatment methods, mergers and acquisitions by market players, and rise in infections and cancer cases

Asia Pacific is likely to witness significant growth over the next decade due to improving healthcare facilities, increase in commercialization and approval of products, and investment by market players

