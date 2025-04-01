Join the Sino FoldingCarton 2025 in Shanghai – The Premier Event for Post-Printing Processing

SHANGHAI, China, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — As one of the key exhibitions under the WEPACK 2025 series, the highly anticipated Sino FoldingCarton 2025 will take place from April 8-10, 2025, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). Organized by RX, Sino FoldingCarton 2025 will gather leading global exhibitors and professional visitors, serving as a premier platform dedicated to post-print processing in the folding carton industry. The event is expected to attract high-value trade buyers and industry professionals from around the world, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, business expansion, and industry insights.

As part of WEPACK 2025, which will span 120,000 square meters and attract over 100,000 professional visitors, Sino FoldingCarton 2025 benefits from a broader industrial ecosystem and extensive global reach. The exhibition is supported by over 100 leading trade associations and has garnered extensive media attention, ensuring global industry engagement and widespread coverage of key trends and innovations.

Exhibition Highlights

• Three Dedicated Zones Focused on Industry Trends: This year, the exhibition introduces specialized zones, including the Automation & Digital Factory Zone, Environmental Protection & Carbon Neutrality Zone of Printing & Packaging, and High-Value Equipment Zone. These zones highlight the three key challenges facing packaging enterprises today: automation, sustainability, and high-value production, providing strong momentum for the future development of the folding carton industry.

• Industrial Chain Exhibitors Gather for a Powerful Engine of the Folding Carton Industry: Sino FoldingCarton 2025 will leverage the synergy of seven concurrent exhibitions under WEPACK 2025, tapping into brand owners’ demand resources to advance production equipment and processes in folding carton manufacturing, attracting high-value trade buyers. The exhibition will bring together exhibitors from across the entire folding carton processing industrial chain, including pre-press equipment, printing equipment, carton post-press processing equipment, rigid box processing equipment, bag-making equipment, plastic box processing equipment, food paper container equipment, paper, consumables, and accessories.

• TAP Trade Matching Services: This exclusive service helps you connect with the right exhibitors, facilitating targeted networking and business negotiations. Maximize your time, explore valuable opportunities, and secure efficient deals with ease. Don’t miss out—make the most of your visit!

Exclusive On-Site Events

Beyond the exhibition floor, attendees can participate in a series of industry forums, technical seminars, and expert-led discussions, providing deep insights into market trends, challenges, and innovations.

Key Onsite Events

• World Corrugated Forum (WCF)

• Matchmaking Meeting for Packaging Enterprises Investing in Vietnam

• WEPACK O2O Outlet Sales Event

• 2025 Annual Members’ Meeting of Guangdong Packaging Technology Association Paper Committee

• Jiangyouyan– Innovative Technology Sharing Meeting for Paper Packaging Industry

• Integrated Development and Digital Enablement – Secondary and Tertiary Industry Integration Cooperation Forum and Exhibition Area

• Digital Intelligence Opens a New Future – National Paper Packaging Industry Development Summit

• China Source Paper Mill New Application Technology Forum

• Thematic Sharing Meeting on China’s Printing & Packaging High Value-added Cutting-edge Achievements

• Flexographic Printing Technology Development Seminar 2025

• China Pulp and Paper Market Supply and Demand Trend Seminar

• Lightweight Packaging Forum

The “Lightweight Packaging ” event will showcase innovative solutions and applications in lightweight packaging, driving advancements across the entire packaging industry. By bringing together experts and businesses, this event aims to accelerate global sustainable packaging development.

The 2025 WEPACK GC O2O Outlet Sales Event offers packaging enterprises an exclusive opportunity to source high-quality equipment, accessories, and consumables at exceptional discounts. This one-stop platform connects industry professionals with cost-effective solutions while exploring the latest market trends.

Sino FoldingCarton 2025 is committed to being the authoritative global platform for new product launches, technological exchanges, and industry collaboration.

Visit Sino FoldingCarton’s official website at https://www.sino-foldingcarton.com/en-gb.html