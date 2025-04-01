SeaCube Containers Introduces SeaCube Cold Solution

Montvale, NJ, USA, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — SeaCube, a global leader in refrigerated intermodal equipment leasing, introduces SeaCube Cold Solutions, a portable cold storage service for businesses looking to rent or purchase refrigerated containers for temperature-sensitive goods.

Supporting food businesses, grocers, distributors, and other industries handling perishables, SeaCube Cold Solutions boasts the largest fleet of refrigerated containers in the portable cold storage industry as well as the only nationwide network, and offers flexible rental and purchase options to ensure availability, cost-efficiency and scalability.

With decades of experience in protecting perishable cargo during transit through its state-of-the-art refrigerated shipping containers, SeaCube leverages its expertise to meet the growing demand for reliable and scalable cold storage solutions. As businesses navigate increasing challenges in preserving fresh food—especially for meat, seafood, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and flowers—SeaCube’s portable refrigerated containers, commonly known as reefers, provide a cost-effective, energy-efficient, and adaptable storage solution.

“SeaCube’s vast fleet size and nationwide coverage allow us to offer unparalleled flexibility and peace of mind to our clients. We are proud to provide businesses with the ease of working with a single trusted company, no matter where they need their reefers,” said Bob Sappio, CEO at SeaCube Containers. “Our solution meets the growing needs of food businesses by offering flexibility, efficiency, and the highest standards of temperature control.”

Key Features of the SeaCube Cold Solutions for Food Storage:

● Optimal Temperature Control: Designed to maintain temperatures between -20°F and 80°F, ensuring perishable goods remain fresh and safe for extended periods. This precision helps businesses minimize waste and prevent spoilage.

● Durability and Hygiene: Built with stainless steel and aluminum interiors, these USDA-compliant containers feature insulated walls and easy-to-clean aluminum T-floors, making them ideal for food storage.

● Largest Fleet and Nationwide Network: SeaCube’s unmatched reefer fleet size and extensive network ensure its storage solutions can deliver equipment anywhere, anytime.

● Flexible Storage Options: Available in 20ft and 40ft sizes, with the option to be grounded or on chassis, allowing businesses to customize storage solutions based on operational needs.

● Scalability & Cost Efficiency: Whether businesses choose to rent or purchase, SeaCube offers flexible refrigerated container solutions to meet their needs. With rental terms available for short- or long-term basis, companies can easily scale their storage capacity to accommodate fluctuating demand.

● Sustainable & Energy-Efficient: Electric-powered reefers provide a greener alternative to diesel-powered refrigeration, helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring consistent and low-maintenance temperature control.

Helping the Food Industry Overcome Storage Challenges

SeaCube understands that maintaining proper cold storage is a critical challenge for businesses handling perishable goods. By offering a versatile and reliable refrigerated container solution backed by an unmatched fleet size and national network, SeaCube enables businesses to preserve product integrity, reduce operational costs, and improve efficiency. Whether businesses require temporary storage during peak demand or a long-term cold storage solution, SeaCube’s flexible rental and purchasing options provide an adaptable and cost-effective approach.

Available for nationwide rental, SeaCube’s refrigerated containers offer businesses an accessible and scalable cold storage solution. With options in 20ft and 40ft sizes and the choice of grounded or on-chassis configurations, businesses can select the storage setup that best fits their needs, confident in SeaCube’s ability to deliver when and where they need it.