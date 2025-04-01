Colon Screening Market Expands with Rising Awareness of Colorectal Cancer Prevention

The global colon screening market size is expected to reach USD 22.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.39% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing prevalence of colorectal cancer, increasing government initiatives to encourage cancer screening, and ongoing technological advancements in the market are major factors driving the market growth. According to CDC data published in June 2024, the prevalence of IBD in the U.S. is estimated between 2.4 and 3.1 million. Similarly, the worldwide prevalence of ulcerative colitis was expected to be 5 million in 2023.

The development of technologically advanced products in colon screening has significantly contributed to the market’s growth. These innovations have enhanced diagnostic accuracy, improved patient comfort, minimized risks associated with traditional procedures, and enabled earlier detection of colon-related diseases, including cancer and polyps. For instance, in May 2024, FUJIFILM launched two innovative endoscopic imaging technologies: CAD EYE and SCALE EYE. CAD EYE is an AI-powered system designed to enhance the detection of colonic mucosal lesions such as polyps and adenomas during colonoscopy.

In addition, the increasing efforts by private and public players worldwide to increase awareness and accessibility of colon screening have further driven the market across different regions. For instance, in November 2024, Guam Regional Medical City introduced an advanced capsule endoscopy service funded by a grant from the USDA Rural Development Program. This innovative, minimally invasive diagnostic solution represents a significant advancement in gastrointestinal healthcare for Guam and the surrounding region, enhancing medical technology while prioritizing patient comfort. Such developments increase access to advanced diagnosis services, thus driving market growth.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of routine screening programs has an effective role in detecting cancers & precancerous polyps. In addition, advancements in colonoscopy technology, including AI-assisted detection, have improved diagnostic efficiency and patient outcomes. For instance, in December 2023, Medtronic expanded its artificial intelligence collaboration with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, the developer of plug-in software designed to detect health issues during endoscopic examinations automatically.

Key players in the market are engaged in technological advancements, new product launches, and partnerships & collaborations to gain a higher market share. For instance, in February 2022, Medtronic collaborated with the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) to offer AI-powered colonoscopy technology for colorectal cancer screening in underserved communities of the U.S.

Colon Screening Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the test segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2024. Rising demand for simple and non-invasive screening procedures is propelling the segment growth.

Based on end use, the hospital segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2024, owing to the growing number of hospital admissions due to colon cancer and the rise in the adoption of cancer screening.

North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 51.3% in 2024 due to the presence of a large number of major market players and the high adoption of advanced technologies.

List of Key Players in the Colon Screening Market

Olympus Corporation

PENTAX Medical (Hoya Corporation)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Medtronic

Ambu A/S

Baxter (Hillrom & Welch Allyn)

EndoFresh

(Daichuan medical)

Bracco

Varay Laborix

