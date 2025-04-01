Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market 2030: Lung Cancer’s Top Therapies

Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market Growth & Trends

The global blockbuster oncology brands market size is anticipated to reach USD 69.56 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030. Shift towards immunotherapies coupled with an increasing number of indication expansion trials is one of the primary growth stimulants for the market.

Current market analysis reveals Revlimid and Opdivo as bestselling therapies in the marketplace in 2017. However, a robust pipeline will uplift Opdivo’s sales, while Revlimid’s patent expiration will lower its revenue share in the market by 2027. Although Keytruda poses strong competition to Opdivo, especially after bagging a frontline approval for NSCLC in 2017, the immunotherapeutic is expected to trail behind the latter by 2027.

Lifecycle management strategies, including the expansion of approved indications and development of combination therapies, underline competitive dynamics in the global blockbuster oncology brands market. Collaborative agreements signed by participating companies facilitate development, commercialization, and regional expansion of products. Such strategies not only enable players to gain easy access into new markets but also allow them to leverage the scientific and technological expertise of their collaborative partner.

Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market Report Highlights

Opdivo accounted for the highest market revenue share of 14.0% in 2023. Also known as Nivolumab, this drug has demonstrated clinical efficacy across a wide range of cancer symptoms.

Breast cancer held the highest market revenue share in 2023. Breast cancer is among the most common forms of cancer in 157 countries worldwide.

The distribution through the retail pharmacy channel segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 37.7% in 2023. The region experiences a relatively high incidence rate of various types of cancer.

Blockbuster Oncology Brands Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global blockbuster oncology brands market on the basis of brands, indication, and region:

Blockbuster Oncology Brands Brands Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Opdivo

Keytruda

Perjeta

Ibrance

Tecentriq

Gazyva

Tagrisso

Darzalex

Zejula

Revlimid

Imbruvica

Others

Blockbuster Oncology Brands Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Multiple myeloma

Lymphoma

Others

Blockbuster Oncology Brands Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Other

Blockbuster Oncology Brands Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



