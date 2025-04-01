Dark Store Market 2030: Pickup Powers Ahead

Dark Store Market Size & Trends

The global dark store market size was estimated at USD 15.27 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.6% from 2024 to 2030. The growing demand for quick and efficient online shopping experiences is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of online shopping, the rise of quick commerce, and ongoing investment in automation and technology by retailers are anticipated to drive the demand for the dark store market. Companies are leveraging sophisticated supply chain networks to ensure that their dark stores are stocked with the right products at the right time. This has been facilitated by the growing availability of real-time data and analytics, which allow for more precise inventory management and demand forecasting.

As real estate in the city centers becomes increasingly expensive, retailers are opting for smaller, strategically located dark stores. These micro-fulfillment centers are designed to optimize delivery times in densely populated urban areas, where customers expect faster delivery. Furthermore, some retailers are experimenting with hybrid models that combine traditional retail with dark store operations. This model allows stores to serve both walk-in customers and online orders from the same location, optimizing inventory management and reducing operational costs. Such factors are driving the demand for dark stores in the marketspace.

Modern consumers expect quick, often same-day delivery. Dark stores are strategically located to reduce delivery times, and meeting this consumer demand is further driving the market growth. For instance, according to a survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Commerce found that around 73% of online shoppers are willing to pay extra for faster delivery options, underscoring the importance of efficient fulfillment networks.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Dark Store Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Dark stores allow retailers to optimize their inventory by centralizing order fulfillment, reducing the need for multiple inventories across different locations. This consolidation leads to better stock management and reduced costs associated with overstocking or stockouts. Moreover, retailers are increasingly adopting omnichannel strategies that integrate online and offline channels to provide a seamless shopping experience. Dark stores are a key component of this strategy, enabling retailers to fulfill online orders more efficiently while maintaining in-store inventory for walk-in customers. Such factors are driving the demand for dark stores in the marketspace.

Dark stores are increasingly integrated with last-mile delivery platforms to ensure quick and efficient delivery. Technologies such as route optimization algorithms and real-time tracking are being used to streamline the delivery process. However, dark stores, particularly in urban areas, often face regulatory challenges related to zoning laws and community pushback. As these stores are not open to the public, they can sometimes conflict with local zoning regulations that prioritize retail spaces serving the community.

Dark Store Market Report Highlights

The adults segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for more than 48.0% share of global revenue. A significant trend is the growing popularity of health-conscious and eco-friendly products.

In terms of category, the market is classified into meat, dairy, and groceries. The groceries segment dominated the market in 2023 and account for more than 56% share of global revenue.

The home delivery segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for more than 54.0% share of global revenue.

North America dominated the global dark store market and accounted for a revenue share of over 35% in 2023. The growing demand for faster delivery times has pushed retailers to explore innovative solutions to reduce delivery windows.

Dark Store Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dark store market report based on category, age group, distribution channel, and region.

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Meat

Dairy

Groceries

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Children

Adults

Elderly

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

In-Store Pickup

Curbside Pickup

Home Delivery

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) UAE South Africa



Curious about the Dark Store Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.