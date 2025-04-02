U.S. Greenhouse Market Expanding Due to Rising Demand for Fresh and Organic Produce

The U.S. greenhouse market size was estimated at USD 2910.7 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2030. With rapid urbanization and increasing population, the arable land is shrinking, which is causing a shift in agricultural practices. The increasing environmental problems, such as groundwater depletion and soil degradation are affecting the agriculture and food production systems. Greenhouse provides ways to grow crops year-round, reduce water wastage, and also minimize the use of pesticides. The above-mentioned advantages of greenhouse are projected to fuel the market growth.

The U.S. market accounted for approximately 10.52% share of the global greenhouse market. Greenhouse farming offers protection to crops from severe weather conditions by using techniques such as controlled environment agriculture technology, where the facilities use climate control systems. It offers numerous benefits which include increased production with fewer risks. Greenhouse farming can be used in the large-scale production of organic crops. The controlled growing technology eliminates or at least minimizes the use of chemical pesticides. Crops are grown under selected and well-monitored conditions that ensure optimal growth year-round. Compared to open-field agriculture and other farming practices, such as vertical farm systems provide more crop rotation. The growth rate is controlled with the help of a computer database that manages optimum growing conditions for various varieties such as baby spinach, lettuces, baby rocket, Tatsoi, and basil.

Continued urbanization, growing population, climate change, and depleting water resources are causing the arable land per person to shrink continuously. As a result, policymakers are confronting a major challenge of ensuring adequate food supply for the growing population while ensuring sustainability. Food production can be particularly enhanced by leveraging the advances in technology and automation and adopting innovative farming techniques, including greenhouse farming, urban indoor farming, and vertical farming. Greenhouse farming can potentially help optimize the use of the available land, augment productivity, and increase yield while reducing the environmental footprint. Eventually, greenhouse farming can potentially emerge as a greener and cleaner farming technique while curbing the use of fossil fuels and ensuring biosecurity, which is expected to fuel market growth.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the U.S. Greenhouse Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Operating costs associated with greenhouse farming are also quite high, as aggressive monitoring is required to ensure optimum growing conditions. Greenhouse farms tend to consume high amounts of energy, and most of the energy is still generated from burning fossil fuels, which are blamed for greenhouse gas emissions. Hence, the environmental footprint of greenhouse farms is also being questioned. As such, the high operational costs, maintenance costs, and energy costs associated with greenhouse farms are expected to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key U.S. Greenhouse Company Insights

Some of the key companies in the U.S. target market include Berry Global, Poly-Tex, Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd, and Agra Tech, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc. is a multinational corporation that offers a diverse selection of innovative and flexible packaging for greenhouse structures. The firm also offers a wide range of products, including packaging for personal care, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications. Berry Global, Inc. operates through four business segments, namely consumer packaging international, consumer packaging North America, engineered materials, and other health & hygiene specialties.

Agra Tech, Inc. is a greenhouse manufacturing firm that specializes in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of greenhouse systems and accessories. The company offers a wide range of products, including commercial greenhouses, retail greenhouses, and hobby greenhouses, as well as related accessories such as benches, shelving, ventilation systems, and heating systems.

Tortuga AgTech and Koidra are some of the emerging companies in the U.S. market.

Tortuga AgTech’s system is integrated with advanced greenhouse growing methods and technology like robotics, automation and precision data analytics, and machine learning, enabling farmers to compete economically with traditional agriculture and preferable products. Tortuga Agriculture Technologies builds robotics that autonomously inventorizes, grades, picks, and packs soft produce like strawberries. It also provides inventory tracking, forecasting, and issue detection via advanced imaging systems utilized for harvesting.

Koidra is at the forefront of climate tech innovation, offering intelligent automation solutions that enable high-tech greenhouses, biomass energy facilities, and food processing plants to excel in both sustainability and production efficiency. Koidra is headquartered in Seattle.

Key U.S. Greenhouse Companies:

Berry Global, Inc.

Mastronardi Produce

Stuppy Greenhouse, Inc.

Logiqs B.V.

Growspan

Poly-Tex, Inc.

Agra Tech Inc.

DENSO CORPORATION

Gotham Greens

Windset Farms

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Greenhouse Market