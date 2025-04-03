China In Vitro Diagnostics Market 2030: A Diagnostic Boom

China IVD Market Size & Trends

The China in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market size was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic infectious diseases such as diabetes, and cancer which is at upsurge among the geriatric population mainly. These diseases can be diagnosed and monitored using in vitro diagnostics (IVD) owing to the increasing demand for IVD kits. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the demand for in vitro diagnostics.

With the growing population in China, the need for healthcare expenditure is also accelerating. This surge is expected to fuel the market growth given the significant importance of early diagnosis is in reducing treatment costs and mortality rates. Furthermore, China actively focuses on developing novel technologies and enhancing R&D activities to improve its healthcare facilities. Major IVD tests currently available in the market include FISH-based breast cancer treatment and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) testing. Commercialization and co-marketing deals are becoming increasingly common to facilitate the penetration of products in the market. Several global companies are opting to commercialize their products in China, leveraging opportunities for significant market presence. For instance, companies such as BGI provide significant opportunities for the commercialization and marketing of novel products, particularly in the Chinese market.

The Ministry of Health in China is shifting its focus from healthcare to preventive care and diagnostic testing products, a strategic move expected to contribute to the China’s growth in the IVD market. Moreover, the increasing burden of infectious diseases like tuberculosis (TB), scarlet fever, and syphilis is expected to create growth opportunities in the market. For instance, China is among the 30 countries highly burdened with TB cases, with an incidence rate of nearly 58/100,000 people suffering from the disease. This has given rise to the possibility early diagnosis, thereby fueling the IVD market.

China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

The reagents segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 66% in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

The immunoassay segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32% in 2023. It majorly includes an assessment of the mechanism of action of antibodies, antigens, and their interactions.

The coagulation segment is the fastest-growing segment. Coagulation testing is done to assess hemostasis.

The infectious diseases segment dominated the market with a revenue of 36% in 2023 owing to the introduction of new IVD products facilitating the detection of microorganisms causing infectious diseases.

The hospitals segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 43% in 2023, owing to an increase in hospitalization, as doctors often require diagnostic interpretation for further treatment.

The Point-of-care segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 21.76% in 2023.

China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the China in vitro diagnostics market report based on technology, product, application, end-use, and test location:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Immunoassay

Hematology

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Coagulation

Microbiology

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Instruments

Reagents

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Diseases

Drug Testing

Other applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Laboratories

Home-care

Others

Test Location Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Point of care

Home-care

Others

