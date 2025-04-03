Golf Shoes Market 2030: Spikes and Segments

Golf Shoes Market Growth & Trends

The global golf shoes market size is expected to reach USD 12.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High-profile events such as the Masters, U.S. Open, and Ryder Cup draw significant attention to golf equipment, including shoes. Sponsorships, endorsements, and the visibility of professional golfers wearing specific brands provide essential marketing leverage, boosting consumer interest and sales.

The integration of technology into golf shoes has had a substantial impact on the market. Features such as enhanced traction, waterproof materials, lightweight designs, and improved comfort have become essential. Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing advanced materials such as Gore-Tex, breathable mesh, and synthetic leathers to improve performance and durability.

The focus on sustainability is reshaping the golf shoe market. Environmentally conscious consumers are driving the demand for products made with sustainable materials and processes. Brands are investing in eco-friendly practices, from using recycled materials to designing shoes that can be fully recycled at the end of their lifecycle. The growing participation of women in golf is also significant, leading to increased demand for women’s golf shoes. Manufacturers are expanding their product lines to cater to this demographic, offering stylish and functional options that blend performance with fashion.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Golf Shoes Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

The golf shoes market is poised for sustained growth, fueled by product innovations, strategic marketing efforts, and expanding distribution networks. Manufacturers and stakeholders in this sector have substantial opportunities to capitalize on evolving consumer trends and strengthen their positions in the global market.

Marketing and branding strategies are key for manufacturers to stand out in a crowded market. Collaborations with high-profile athletes, limited-edition releases, and leveraging social media influencers are some of the ways brands are capturing consumer attention. By appealing to both athletes and fashion-conscious consumers, manufacturers are broadening their customer base and expanding market potential.

Golf Shoes Market Report Highlights

Spiked golf shoes segment possess a share of 32.90% in 2023. Spiked golf shoes are specially designed footwear for the golf course, featuring either detachable or permanent spikes on the soles to deliver superior traction and stability. These shoes are crafted to improve performance by ensuring golfers maintain a secure footing during their swings, which is crucial for achieving consistent shots.

Men’s golf shoes segment possess a share of 39.89% in 2023. The men’s segment typically offers a wider selection of styles, designs, and brands. This variety includes everything from classic leather shoes to contemporary athletic designs, catering to diverse preferences and appealing to a broader audience.

The sale of golf shoes through online retail is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% from 204 to 2030. Many golf shoe brands are increasingly embracing direct-to-consumer strategies, focusing on selling their products exclusively through their own online stores. This approach enables brands to offer exclusive products, strengthen customer relationships, and maintain control over their branding and pricing, ultimately driving higher online sales.

Europe held a market share of 30.18% in 2023. European consumers are becoming more conscious of environmental impact, driving a rising demand for golf shoes crafted from sustainable materials such as recycled fabrics and eco-friendly leathers. In response, major brands are launching sustainable product lines and implementing greener manufacturing practices, which align with the values of European consumers who prioritize sustainability.

Golf Shoes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global golf shoes market report based on shoe type, gender, distribution channeland region:

Golf Shoe Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Spiked Golf Shoes

Spikeless Golf Shoes

Golf Boots

Golf Sandals

Golf Shoes Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Men

Women

Kids

Golf Shoes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online Retail

Specialty & Sports Shops

Department & Discount Stores

Golf Shoes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Spain Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa



Curious about the Golf Shoes Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.