Biocides For Leather Market 2030: Trends in Automotive Leather Applications

Biocides For Leather Market Growth & Trends

The global biocides for leather market size is estimated to reach USD 752.9 million by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by evolving consumer lifestyle coupled with rising disposable income is expected to drive the demand for biocides in leather production over the forecast period.

Evolving consumer lifestyle coupled with rising disposable income is expected to drive the demand for leather chemicals in a broad range of applications such as jacket, wallet, upholstery, shoes, and belt among others. The demand from the application is expected to fluctuate depending on changes in seasonality. Since, leather is one of the maximum used materials for making a variety of goods such as footwear, clothing, automotive seats, purses, jackets, bags, pouches, smartphone covers, dog collars, and belts. The demand for biocides is expected to be driven by the growth in the leather industry, as biocides are majorly used as bactericides and fungicides to avoid the formation of microbes, fungi, and bacteria during several important processing steps.

However, the market is dominated by long-term operating and well-established players with large production capacities. The companies in China are dominating the global market by increasing export across the globe. However, stringent regulations in the U.S. and Europe are expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period. Regulatory agencies in countries of Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America have imposed bans on metal-based compounds in the leather manufacturing process on account of their varied ill-effects. As a result, several companies and research institutes are working on producing sustainable and environmentally friendly products for processing.

Several companies in this industry are synthesizing new varieties of biocides from natural ingredients, which offer better performance against microbes such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses as well as do not affect the quality of leather and its products. In addition, companies such as Thor and Vink Chemicals provide customization options to leather producers, for instance, to make biocides in concentrations as per the demand from end customers.

Market players maintain specific R&D departments for the development of new technologies for biocidal production. The R&D initiatives are based on strategies such as reduction in the contamination of the environment and water bodies and development of biocides using biologically controlled chemicals without compromising on the efficiency of biocide application in the leather industry.

Biocides For Leather Market Report Highlights

Fungicides led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 86.8% in 2024. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality leather products.

The tanning and dyeing applications dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.4% in 2024. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality leather products.

The Asia Pacific biocides for leather market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.4% in 2024.

Biocides For Leather Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biocides for leather market based on product, application, and region.

Biocides For Leather Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Fungicides

Bactericides

Biocides For Leather Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Tanning & Dyeing

Beamhouse

Finishing

Curing

Biocides For Leather Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia



