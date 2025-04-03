Film Dressing Market Expands with Rising Demand for Advanced Wound Care Solutions

The global film dressing market size is anticipated to reach USD 2,165.41 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The film dressing market growth can be accredited to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, globally. People with diabetic foot ulcers are becoming more common, due to the rise in the population of those with chronic illnesses such as diabetes.

For instance, the International Diabetes Federation estimates that 61 million people in Europe between the age of 20 and 79 have diabetes. The incidence rate of diabetic foot ulcers, according to NCBI, ranges from 9.1 million to 26.1 million per year worldwide. Thus, the rise in diabetes and diabetic foot ulcer patients is driving the film dressing market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the number of traumatic events such as burns, gunshot wounds, and car accidents has increased, globally. For instance, as per the WHO estimates there are 11.0 million burn cases, worldwide, resulting in 180,000 fatalities every year. Similar to this, more than 30,000 burn cases are reported daily, worldwide, according to NCBI. Therefore, it is projected that the film dressings market would be driven by the rising number of burn cases, worldwide, during the forecast period.

Additionally, the post-pandemic market is anticipated to see growth in the film dressing business. This is due to an increase in surgical procedures following COVID-19. Market participants are also forming a variety of strategic alliances, including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and geographic growth. For instance, Molnlycke Health Care AB introduced a new distribution center in the UK in December 2020. It was a calculated strategic decision to improve their supply chain and extend the reach of the product to people of the UK. Therefore, as a result of the above-mentioned factors, the film dressing market is anticipated to propel throughout the forecast period.

Film Dressing Market Report Highlights

The chronic wounds segment dominated the application segment in 2021 with a market share of 59.93% due to the growing number of chronic wounds, and elderly population

Hospitals dominated the end-use segment with a market share of 45.28% in 2021, whereas, the home healthcare segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period

North America dominated the regional segment with a market share of 45.43% in 2021, due to the availability of favorable reimbursement policies, and large market players

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment, due to the presence of a large patient population

Regional Insights

North America dominated the film dressing market with the share of 45.43% in 2021 and is expected to witness the considerable growth rate throughout the forecast period. The region’s dominance can be accredited to rising prevalence of the chronic wounds, higher treatment costs, and the accessibility of supportive reimbursement programs in the U.S. and Canada.

According to the research article published in NCBI, 2021 in the U.S. around 2.0% of the total population are estimated to be affected by the chronic wounds. Similarly, according to the data reported by the Wound Source, it is estimated 500,000-600,000 people have venous leg ulcers in the U.S. As a result of the large patient population suffering from chronic wounds, there is an increasing need for the advanced wound care products such as film dressings, thereby helping region dominate the market.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the highest growth of CAGR 5.19% in the global market for film dressing during the forecast period. Numerous prospects exist for the introduction of new products on the market, which is continually expanding. Additionally, this region is experiencing an increase in medical tourism, which is leading to an increase in surgical procedures.

For instance, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Public Administration, 697,453 foreign tourists visited India for the medical treatment in 2019. A combination of increased government support and a focus by the major players on the developing Asian countries has led to an expansion of the film dressing business in this region.

List of Key Players in the Film Dressing Market

Cardinal Health

Smith & Nephew

3M

Paul Hartmann AG

McKesson Corporation

Molnlycke Health Care AB.

Medline Industries, Inc.

DermaRite Industries LLC

Lohmann& Rauscher

