Bath Furnishing Market 2030: Innovations in Space-Saving Furniture

Bath Furnishing Market Growth & Trends

The global bath furnishing market size is estimated to reach USD 55.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by consumer concerns over healthy and hygienic products, especially in the bathroom accessories segment. Moreover, drastically changes in purchasing power of consumers in developing countries such as China and Japan have fueled the demand over the forecast period.

The market is driven by growth of the wellness and hospitality sectors in Asia and South America, along with rise in sales of furniture products used in the industry. Moreover, the growth is attributed to growing middle and high class population leading to a rise in disposable income of consumers. Moreover, growing purchasing power of consumers leading to adoption of premium products and inclination towards decorative and smart products are anticipated to drive the demand in market.

Increasing number of product launches in bath fittings such as faucets, shower heads, and mirrors in industry due to growing demand for specialty products is a key driving factor. Moreover, impact of e-commerce channels, presence of a number of furniture shops and DIY shops, cost effectiveness, and health conscious consumers provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the global market.

North America is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness regarding hygienic product categories, along with growing product launches in bath furnishing market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rise in sales of bathroom fittings due to growth of the construction industry and increasing demand for products over forecast period.

Growing demand for interior designing techniques and products in the home decor market will increase the growth of global market. Moreover, increasing focus of leading players on decorative mirrors and fittings products will fuel its demand in the market. Companies are launching products and expanding their capacity in order to gain a major share in the market. The market is recognized by a few initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, online sales, limited extension, and developments endeavored by the key players in the business such as Toto Ltd.; Kohler Co.; GROHE AMERICA, INC.; Ideal Standard International; Hansgrohe; Moen Incorporated; Roca Sanitario; S.A.; and Villeroy & Boch Group.

By product, the furniture segment held the largest revenue share of 70.1% in 2024, attributed to factors such as growing home remodeling projects in multiple countries and the emergence of modern consumer requirements such as storage solutions, personalized experiences, sustainability, etc.

The offline distribution segment dominated the global bathroom furnishing industry in 2024, driven by offline shopping experiences, which allow buyers to examine the product, quality of product materials, and product features such as colors, designs, durability, and suitability with existing settings in physical presence

North America dominated the global bath furnishing market in 2024 and accounted for 35.0% share of the overall revenue. This trend is projected to continue over the next few years

Booming hospitality industry on account of growth of the tourism sector mainly in developing countries is further expected to propel the market growth

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth due to increasing disposable income in India, South Korea, China, and Japan

Various manufacturers are concentrating on new product launches, capacity expansion, and technological innovation to estimate existing and future demand patterns from upcoming product segments.

Bath Furnishing Market Segmentation

Grand view research has segmented the global bath furnishing market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Bath Furnishing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Furniture

Fittings

Others

Bath Furnishing Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Bath Furnishing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



