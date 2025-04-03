India Preclinical CRO Market Service Outlook, 2024 – 2030

India Preclinical CRO Market Growth & Trends

The India Preclinical CRO Market is anticipated to reach USD 393.6 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The factors driving the growth are multifaceted, encompassing cost advantages, a skilled workforce, increasing outsourcing trends and R&D of clinical trials worldwide. According to a study on the CRO sector in India in August 2023 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Government of India, the aggregate R&D expenditure of the largest pharmaceutical corporations in 2022 exceeded USD 138 billion, up 1.7% from 2021.

The market growth is fueled by the rising trend of global outsourcing of research and development (R&D) functions. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and agrochemicals are leveraging the capabilities of CROs to carry out preclinical research studies. This allows pharmaceutical companies to delegate certain aspects of their R&D while focusing on their core competencies.

Advanced technologies such as high-throughput screening, silicon modeling, and advanced imaging have boosted preclinical CROs in India by speeding up drug discovery and development, making them faster and more accurate. Automation and robotics have also increased efficiency and reduced experiment turnaround times. India’s large patient population, network of hospitals, and cost-effective operations with skilled human resources are expected to drive the market’s growth.

India Preclinical CRO Market Report Highlights

Based on services, the toxicology testing segment led the market with a largest revenue share of 22.5% in 2023, owing to rising rate of outsourcing of non-core preclinical CRO research

Based on service, the bioanalysis and DMPK studies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to technological developmentsin analytical techniques, increased R&D in the pharmaceutical sector, and theshift to personalized medicine

Based on model types, the patient derived organoid (PDOs) models segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 80.6% in 2023, and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to theshift to personalized medicine, its use in drug development and disease modeling

Based on end-use, the biopharmaceutical companies segment held the market with largest revenue share of 85.0% in 2023, due to cost-effectiveness, access to advanced technologies, expertise, faster timelines, risk mitigation, and the ability to focus on core competencies

In May 2023, Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. and Far Biotech announced a partnership to advance preclinical initiatives in the field of neurodegeneration. Aragen will utilize its experimental discovery platform to help FAR Biotech reach an essential milestone in neurodegeneration with its small molecule program

India Preclinical CRO Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the India preclinical CRO market based on the service, model type, and end-use:

