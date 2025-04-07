North America Amber Glass Packaging Market Sees Surge in Demand Across Food Sector

The North America amber glass packaging market size is estimated to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising adoption of sustainable packaging from end-use industries that offers protection to light-sensitive products is expected to drive the market growth. North America has seen an increased inclination toward green packaging due to corporate and government responses to consumer demand. Regulatory bodies and governments are focusing on minimizing plastic usage to reduce plastic waste generation.

The companies are focusing on substituting their plastic packaging materials, considering both consumer and cost expectations, thereby addressing environmental concerns and gaining a competitive advantage. Manufacturers of beverages and cosmetics are focusing on sustainability on account of the rising consumer inclination toward safer and recyclable packaging solutions. This is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in August 2021, Fenty Beauty launched a new fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, which is packaged in an amber-colored glass bottle to retain its fragrance, along with providing it an elegant look. Dietary supplements consumption is increasing in North America, which is expected to fuel the demand for amber glass containers.

As per the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), about 73% of the American population consumed dietary supplements in 2020. The rising awareness about health & wellbeing post-COVID-19 is likely to augment the growth of the market. Nutritional ingredients are prone to photo-oxidation and thereby need to be stored in a dark environment. Rising investment by market payers in research & development and increased focus on customized offerings are expected to support the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Ardagh Group, partnered with O’Connor Brewing Company for the manufacturing of 12 oz long-neck amber glass bottles in the U.S. for O’Connor Brewing. The bottles will be made from 100% endlessly recyclable amber glass and will be used for O’Connor’s beer products.

North America Amber Glass Packaging Market Report Highlights

Bottles dominated the market and accounted for a share of 50.5% in 2024, owing to their superior effectiveness in preserving the quality and flavor of beverages, particularly beer and wine.

Containers & jars are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period. Amber glass containers are highly sought after for food and cosmetic applications

Dietary supplements are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 2.5% over the forecast period. Supplements containing natural extracts derived from botanicals, such as antioxidants, are prone to photochemical degradation

Pharmaceuticals held the largest market share of 45.8% in 2024, driven by the strict requirements surrounding drug safety and efficacy.

In September 2024, Ardagh Glass Packaging launched a 500ml Celebration bottle in clear glass on its BuyOurBottles website, expanding its American-made offerings for craft brewers and beverage producers.

The U.S. amber glass packaging market dominated the North America market with a revenue share of 87.1% in 2024 due to the rapid growth of various end-use industries, such as nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and beverages

