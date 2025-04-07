Optical Brighteners Market Grows with Demand in Textile and Detergent Industries

The global optical brighteners market size is expected to reach USD 2.48 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Optical brighteners are dyes that can absorb light in the ultraviolet and violet band ( between 340 nm and 370 nm of the electromagnetic spectrum) and re-emit it in the blue band (ranging from 420 nm to 470 nm). Rapid growth in industries such as paper, textile, and detergent and soap is anticipated to drive the market demand.

Optical brighteners find applications in paper brightening, detergents and soaps, fabrics, and synthetics and plastics. They are also used in various end-use sectors including cosmetics, textile, and industries. Soaps and detergent industry is experiencing a strong demand from the emerging economies. At present, optical brighteners are the most widely used chemicals in detergents and soaps. Use of optical brighteners in laundry detergents makes clothes look cleaner and brighter and this factor is expected to boost their demand over the forecast period.

There has been significant a rise in the consumption of detergents in the global household sector, thus, manufacturers are increasing their production capacities. This is also anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth. The market is segmented on the basis of end-use, which includes consumer products, safety and security, textiles and apparels, packaging, and others. Consumer products led the overall market in the past and is expected to witness a significant rise in the coming years.

This growth is attributed to their wide range of applications in various household products including washing, cosmetics, laundry detergents, and soaps. In the last few years, global market has witnessed a sudden increase in demand from various companies and institutions for the purpose of R&D of optical brighteners, thereby, augmenting the market expansion.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Optical Brighteners Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Optical Brighteners Market Report Highlights

Detergents & soaps dominated the market in 2024 due to their capability to enhance fabric brightness and cleanliness. Optical brighteners absorb UV light and emit blue light, rendering clothes whiter and more vibrant.

Consumer products held the largest market share in 2024, owing to their ability to enhance the visual appeal of cosmetics and personal care items.

Asia Pacific optical brighteners market dominated the global market with the largest revenue share in 2024. This region, recognized for its thriving textile and apparel industry, significantly boosts demand for optical brighteners.

Key Optical Brighteners Company Insights

Some key companies operating in the market include BASF, Huntsman International LLC, Archroma, and Milliken & Company. Strategic initiatives involve mergers and acquisitions to strengthen product portfolios and market presence, alongside investments in R&D for eco-friendly and effective formulations in various sectors.

Milliken & Company specializes in advanced optical brighteners that enhance the brightness and whiteness of textiles, papers, and plastics. Their eco-friendly products ensure durability and performance while adhering to stringent industry standards across various applications, including fabric care and laundry detergents.

3V Sigma S.p.A. focuses on the production of optical brighteners for the textiles, plastics, and paper industries. The company offers various brightening agents, emphasizing innovation and customization to meet specific customer requirements and application needs.

List of Key Players in the Optical Brighteners Market

BASF

Huntsman International LLC

Archroma

Milliken & Company

3V Sigma S.p.A.

CLARIANT

Aron Universal Limited

RPM International Inc.

Teh Fong Min International CO.LTD.

BRILLIANT COLORS INC.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Optical Brighteners Market