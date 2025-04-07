Real Estate Market 2030: The Influence of Demographics on Demand

The real estate industry has always been one of the most vital sectors globally. The pace at which urbanization is speeding is the primary factor for the boom of the market. Whether in residential or commercial properties, the real estate sector plays an essential role in shaping economies.

The international market for real estate is driven by several companies that not only have immense portfolios but are also leading the way in innovation and technology. These companies contribute in their unique way to the evolution of real estate. From investment management to development and property sales, these companies play a crucial role in shaping the world’s infrastructure.

According to the Grand View Research estimates, the global real estate market is expected to reach $5.85 trillion by the year 2030. Residential properties dominate this market as people seek better amenities in urban areas. Here’s a look at the top 8 real estate companies in the world, that have performed well in the recent past.

Brookfield Asset Management

Founded: 1997

HQ: Canada

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the largest real estate investment companies in the world. Known for its investments in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, and private equity, the company has over $1 trillion of assets under management. The company has secured the top position in the Forbes Global 2000 list several times. In February 2025, the company announced a plan to support France’s AI infrastructure, targeted mainly across data centers.

American Tower Corporation

Founded: 1995

HQ: U.S.

American Tower Corporation is another multinational conglomerate specializing in wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company has developed more than 221,000 cell towers across the globe. The company was ranked 373 on the Fortune 500 list in 2023 and 390 on the Forbes International list of the world’s real estate companies in 2022.

CBRE Group

Founded: 1906

HQ: USA

CBRE is a global leader in commercial real estate services and investments. With a wide range of services including leasing, property management, and sales, CBRE has an impressive portfolio of properties worldwide. The company has been included in the Fortune 500 every year since 2008. The company is also making strides in sustainable real estate with its announcement to reduce its Scope 1 (direct) and 2 (indirect) emissions by 50% by 2030.

4. JLL (Jones Lang Lasalle)

Founded: 1783

HQ: USA

Originally founded in the UK, JLL currently has its headquarters in the U.S. JLL is a professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. The company operates in over 80 countries and is known for providing world-class services in real estate investment management, property management, and consulting. The company has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2025 by Ethisphere.

5. Dalian Wanda Group

Founded: 1988

HQ: China

Dalian Wanda Group is one of China’s largest commercial real estate companies. Its portfolio includes shopping malls, hotels, and residential developments. The company is also involved in entertainment and sports, with significant investments in cinemas and sports teams. The company has been made a major sponsor for all international events of FIFA until 2030.

6. Simon Property Group

Founded: 1993

HQ: USA

Simon Property Group is among the largest real estate investment trusts (REIT) in the world, focusing on retail properties. The company had a market value of $48.5 billion in 2024. Its portfolio includes many premier shopping malls such as THE SHOPS AT CRYSTALS (LAS VEGAS), Sawgrass Mills (SUNRISE, FL), and Woodbury Common (Central Valley, NY). Simon has also ventured into mixed-use developments and premium outlet centers.

7. Realty Income

Founded: 1969

HQ: USA

Realty Income is a well-known American real estate investment trust that focuses on commercial properties. The company is widely recognized for its long-term, net lease agreements with tenants across various sectors, including convenience stores, drugstores, and supermarkets. The company has a strong presence in Europe also. In 2024, Realty Income’s market value was estimated at $48 billion.

8. Hines

Founded: 1957

HQ: USA

Hines is a global real estate investment, development, and property management firm, with a presence in over 30 countries. Known for its sustainable and innovative developments, Hines has a significant footprint in both commercial and residential real estate sectors. In March 2024, the company was named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024. It secured a ranking in the top five positions in the Urban Development and Real Estate category.

