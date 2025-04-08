Who are the key players in Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Market?

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Market Growth & Trends

The global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2030, and it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.91% from 2025 – 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market’s growth is attributed to factors such as technological advancements in diagnostics technologies, rising prevalence various diseases, growing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostics solutions, and global aging population.

Traditional diagnostic tests often require multiple steps and take longer to deliver results, whereas syndromic multiplex diagnostics offer a comprehensive solution by testing for multiple pathogens simultaneously in a single sample. This capability significantly reduces the time for diagnosis, increasing their demand in various healthcare settings where rapid diagnostics are preferred. Moreover, the high prevalence of various conditions, such as respiratory diseases, gastrointestinal conditions, and others, requiring effective diagnostics solutions further contributes to the market growth. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2023, more than 2.4 million instances of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia were diagnosed and documented in the U.S. This total includes over 209,000 syphilis cases, over 600,000 gonorrhea cases, and more than 1.6 million chlamydia cases. This high prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, the increasing R&D efforts by market players are leading to the development of new diagnostics solutions, increasing the availability of multiple diagnostics products for the end users. For instance, in January 2021, Singapore launched the Fortitude SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Test, a multiplex diagnostic kit developed by MiRXES. This test detects and differentiates SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A/B, providing more accurate diagnoses. The kit received Provisional Authorisation from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA). The development of such effective solutions offering better results is expected to increase the adoption of these solutions and drive market growth.

The growing demand for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) also contributes to market growth. With the rise in the demand for rapid diagnosis, especially in remote or underserved regions, multiplex diagnostic systems offer significant advantages by allowing for the simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens or diseases with a single test. Additionally, focuses on improving the healthcare infrastructure in regions such as Asia, Latin America and MEA are encouraging the implementation of integrated diagnostic systems that can provide faster and more accurate results.

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the bipolar respiratory segment held the largest market share in 2024. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of various respiratory infections and rising availability of effective diagnostics technologies.

Based on end use, the diagnostics laboratories segment held the largest market share in 2024. This is attributed to the high patient footfall in these facilities and their better accessibility to patients.

Based on region, North America dominated the market and accounted for a 41.85% share in 2024. The syndromic multiplex diagnostics industry in North America is experiencing significant growth driven by the presence of key market players, evolving regulatory landscape, developed healthcare infrastructure, and increasing prevalence of various infectious diseases.

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Market Segmentation

For this report, Grand View Research has segmented the syndromic multiplex diagnostics market based on type, and end use.

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Respiratory

Gastrointestinal

Central Nervous System

Other Types of Syndromes (cUTI and STDs)

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE



Kuwait

