What are the Key Factors Driving the Construction & Demolition Waste Management Market?

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Growth & Trends

The global Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market size is anticipated to reach USD 308.50 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing construction, renovation, and demolition projects across the world are likely to drive the demand for the waste management services of the C&D debris. The rising environmental concerns regarding illegal waste dumping and increasing stringent regulation for the safe handling of C&D debris are anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

One of the most significant drivers of the growth of construction & demolition waste management is the growing population and increasing need for the new construction of residential real estate. Most of the population growth in the world is contributed by the developing countries in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The rising construction projects in the residential and commercial sectors in developing economies are likely to increasingly generate C&D debris.

Further, developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK, etc., are experiencing growing emigration owing to increasing job opportunities. This is consequently creating a surging demand for the commercial buildings and residential sectors. Additionally, new renovation projects are expected to drive the growth of the construction and demolition waste management market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the introduction of stringent regulations by the government of the developing economies is expected to positively impact the growth of the construction & demolition waste management market over the forecast period. The depletion of natural resources and over-mining activities are likely to create a supply gap for building materials. Thus, the new initiatives to recycle and reuse the C&D debris and use them in the construction materials for new buildings is expected to increase over the forecast period. Such market developments and initiatives are likely to boost the demand for C&D debris recycling activities over the forecast period.

Manufacturers of disposable gowns adopt various strategic initiatives such as technological innovation, collaboration, expansion, and merger & acquisitions to stay ahead and maintain the market share in the global market. For instance, in February 2022, DTG Recycle, a Washington-based recycler, announced expansion through the acquisition of Hungry Buzzard. The company, Hungry Buzzard, operates a fleet of recycling containers.

Curious about the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Report Highlights

In 2023, the non-hazardous segment dominated the construction and demolition waste management market, owing to a large amount of concrete, gravel, bricks, etc. debris in the construction and demolition waste

The soil, sand, & gravel segment held the largest share of the construction and demolition waste management market revenue in 2023. A large amount of soil, sand, & gravel are generated from the demolition activities

The disposal segment of service is anticipated to grow at a lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for recycling activities and a sustainable circular economy

Industrial segment is estimated to dominate the global construction and demolition waste management market owing to the rapid expansion strategies and well-established regulations

Asia Pacific dominated the construction and demolition waste management market, with a share of 34.2% in 2023 on account of the growing population augmenting the demand for construction and demolition projects

In December 2023, Holcim announced the setting up of a new recycling center in Austria at the Mannersdorf cement plan. The recycling of the C&D debris is expected to facilitate this expansion strategy

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the construction and demolition waste management market based on material, waste type, service, source, and region:

Construction & Demolition Waste Management Waste Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hazardous

Non-Hazardous

Construction & Demolition Waste Management Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Soil, Sand & Gravel

Concrete

Bricks & Masonry

Wood

Metal

Others

Construction & Demolition Waste Management Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Collection

Transportation

Disposal

Construction & Demolition Waste Management Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Construction & Demolition Waste Management Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Download your FREE sample PDF copy of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market today and explore key data and trends.