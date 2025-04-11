Textile Chemicals Market Grows with Rising Demand for High-Performance Fabrics

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global textile chemicals market is projected to reach USD 36.14 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely attributed to the rising demand for textile products across key applications such as apparel, home furnishing, technical textiles, and more.

The apparel industry’s rapid expansion is expected to significantly boost demand for textile chemicals throughout the forecast period. In developing economies, increasing interest in modern and stylish home furnishing items is also contributing positively to market growth.

A variety of chemicals, known as process chemicals, are utilized in textile manufacturing to deliver specific performance characteristics. These include biopolishing and desizing enzymes, flame retardants, antiviral and antimicrobial agents, lubricants and anti-crease agents, water and oil repellents, printing auxiliaries, and softening agents.

Emerging application areas are being explored for textile chemicals based on existing operations and technologies. These developments aim to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and environmental impact, and ensure optimal formulation performance. Major end-use segments include apparel, home furnishings, and technical textiles, with notable market participants such as STYLUS APPAREL, HYAK DESIGN GROUP, Suuchi Inc., TechniTextile Québec, and Stafford Textiles Limited.

The production of textile chemicals heavily relies on the availability and cost-efficiency of raw materials. Market players focus on strategies like the commercialization of innovative products (e.g., yarn lubricants, finishing agents, and coating & sizing agents) and investments in production capacity.

The competitive landscape is intense, with numerous manufacturers operating globally. Key players in the industry include Dow, Huntsman International LLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Archroma, Evonik Industries AG, and Solvay S.A.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Textile Chemicals Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Textile Chemicals Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2023, accounting for over 57.52% of total revenue. This dominance is credited to rapid urbanization, resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the modernization of textile and chemical manufacturing processes.

Finished product treatment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in revenue during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing demand for treatments that enhance aesthetic and handling qualities.

The coating process segment held the largest revenue share in 2023, exceeding 71.32%, due to its ability to enhance fabric characteristics and performance.

Coating and sizing chemicals dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of over 50.5%. Their widespread use in improving textile finishing aesthetics has been a key growth factor.

Technical textiles are projected to witness the fastest revenue growth rate through 2030, fueled by increasing demand from industries such as transportation, agriculture, and construction.

Leading Companies in the Textile Chemicals Market

AB Enzymes

Archroma

BASF SE

BioTex Malaysia

Dow

Ethox Chemicals, LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Fibro Chem, LLC

German Chemicals Ltd.

Govi N.V.

Huntsman International LLC

Kemira Oyj

Kiri Industries Ltd.

LANXESS

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Omya United Chemicals

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Solvay S.A

The Lubrizol Corporation

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Textile Chemicals Market