North America Yogurt, Cheese & Meat Form Fill & Seal Packaging Market 2030: Packaging for Health-Conscious Consumers

The North America yogurt, cheese, and meat form fill and seal packaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.93 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing consumption of yogurt and cheese across North America is the major factor contributing to the market growth. North America is a major producer and consumer of dairy products, including milk, cheese, butter, and yogurt, among other products. For instance, according to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), dairy per capita consumption in North America has been consistently increasing each year across various dairy products, including cheese and yogurt.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in 2022, the per capita consumption of dairy products in the U.S. represented a positive trend compared to the past few decades. From 2022, the per capita consumption increased by 0.4% over the past five years, 7.5% over the past 15 years, and 16.1% over the past 30 years. Hence, the increased consumption of dairy products, including yogurt and cheese is estimated to create the need for the subsequent packaging solution, which is required to protect the packaged dairy product from external factors, such as humidity and sunlight. This overall outlook is expected to positively affect the North American yogurt and cheese form fill and seal packaging market.

According to the National Chicken Council (NCC), per capita consumption of poultry in the U.S. is projected to reach 117.9 lbs by 2024 compared to 115.2 lbs in 2022. Hence, the rising consumption of poultry meat is expected to create a need for reliable packaging solutions, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for meat FFS packaging over the forecast period in North America. This increasing demand for meat is attributable to the country’s economic growth and rising incomes, which allowed more Americans to afford meat, which is generally more expensive than other protein sources such as beans or lentils.

The FFS system helps maintain the quality and shelf life of the meat by minimizing exposure to external factors, such as air, moisture, and contaminants. This hermetic seal not only extends the freshness of the meat product but also enhances its visual appeal on the retail shelf. The precision and efficiency of form fill and seal (FFS) packaging help reduce the risk of contamination during the packaging process, meeting stringent hygiene standards in the food industry. Moreover, the meat FFS packaging system is designed for versatility, accommodating a wide range of meat types, cuts, and sizes. Furthermore, this system ensures a tailored solution for each application, including the packaging of fresh cuts, ground meat, or processed meat products.

North America Yogurt, Cheese, And Meat Form Fill And Seal Packaging Market Report Highlights

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) dominated the material segment with more than 33.0% share in 2023 owing to its barrier properties, clarity & transparency, thermal stability, and cost-effectiveness.

The polypropylene (PP) material segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, as PP offers excellent heat resistance, making it suitable for hot-fill packaging processes or products that require microwaving or retort processing.

The films & wraps product segment held the largest market share of over 42.0% in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The meat application segment held the largest market share of over 70.0% in 2023. On the other hand, the yogurt application segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The growing consumption of meat and increasing demand for the convenient and efficient packaging solution, is fueling the demand for FFS packaging for yogurt, cheese, and meat across the region.

The U.S. dominated the North America market for yogurt, cheese, and meat form fill and seal in 2023, owing to the factors such as substantial presence of fast-food restaurant chains and growing consumption of meat, cheese, and yogurt

In August 2023, TC Transcontinental Packaging announced a significant investment of USD 60.0 million in the development of advanced mono-material recyclable flexible plastic packaging solutions. This investment includes the establishment of a new innovative film line that will produce biaxially oriented polyethylene (BOPE). The company aims to provide high-performance polyethylene films with enhanced heat resistance, contributing to its vieVERTe sustainable product portfolio, which focuses on recyclable, compostable, and post-consumer recycled (PCR) content packaging solutions.

North America Yogurt, Cheese, And Meat Form Fill And Seal Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America yogurt, cheese, and meat form fill and seal packaging market based on material, product, application, and country:

North America Yogurt, Cheese & Meat Form Fill & Seal Packaging Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

North America Yogurt, Cheese & Meat Form Fill & Seal Packaging Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Pouches

Cups

Films & Wraps

Trays & Containers

North America Yogurt, Cheese & Meat Form Fill & Seal Packaging Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Yogurt

Cheese

Meat

North America Yogurt, Cheese & Meat Form Fill & Seal Packaging Country Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

