Thawing Opportunities: Emerging Markets and Trends in the Frozen Meat Landscape

Frozen Meat Market Growth & Trends

The global Frozen Meat Market size is anticipated to reach USD 115.76 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by increase in adoption of ready to eat food and change in lifestyle and food preference, where seasonality remains the major factor.

The market is gaining popularity among consumers due to the readily consumable aspect of the product, which saves time for the busy and young professionals. This is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the global market. Over the past few years, stable economic growth associated with developing mining industry has resulted in increasing number of employment opportunities, thereby improving the consumers’ average income.

Rapid urbanization as a result of growing population and need to cater to the increasing demand for non-vegetarian consumers are some of the factors expected to boost market growth in the coming years. Recent spread of diseases in pork and poultry has resulted in the gradual shift of the consumers towards beef and other meat products.

The frozen beef product segment held the largest market share in 2024. For instance, China imported USD 3 billion worth of frozen beef in 2017, which is 13.8% of the total frozen beef. U.S. was the second largest importer of frozen beef holding a share of 10.3%, followed by Vietnam, Hong Kong, and South Korea. Vietnam, China, and Indonesia are the fastest growing importers of frozen beef while countries like Japan, Russia, and Israel have declined in the purchase of frozen beef imports.

The supermarket and hypermarket segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The online segment held the largest market share in 2018 owing to technological advancements across the world. The online channel is expected to witness increased adoption among consumers over the coming years. Time-pressed younger population, especially in the metros, is expected to be a key consumer set for active players such as Grofers and Big Basket, which have been the front runners in online grocery retailing at large.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to high import and consumption of meat in this region, along with penetration of e-commerce, increase in the number of food joints, and seasonality. Increasing popularity of healthy products among Chinese consumers is projected to increase demand for frozen meat. Young consumer, especially aged 20 year to 35 year eat healthy meat product once a week. Dumpling is the most consumed product, especially in urban areas. Consumers in the above-mentioned age group also buy frozen meat from online retailers. For instance, 64% of the population in China was in the 16-59 years age group in 2017, which presents growth prospect for the online channel.

Leading players in the market include Kerry Group Plc.; Marfrig Group.; BRF S.A.; Associated British Foods Plc.; Tyson Foods; Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, Inc.; Verde Farms, LLC; and Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co.

Frozen Meat Market Report Highlights

Frozen beef is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment held the largest market share of 33.0% in 2024 and is expected to maintain its lead in the coming years

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

APAC held the largest market share in 2024owing to developing countries like China and Japan. The region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period

Various manufacturers are focusing on technological innovation in order to gain maximum market share.

Frozen Meat Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global frozen meat market report based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Frozen Meat Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Beef

Chicken

Pork

Frozen Meat Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Supermarket/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Frozen Meat Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Spain



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

