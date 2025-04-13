Linkam partners with University of Huddersfield to spotlight new infrared heating stage at TAC 2025

London, UK, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Market leader in temperature and environmental-controlled microscopy, Linkam Scientific Instruments, has developed a new reflected light thermomicroscopy system with researchers at the University of Huddersfield, which will be presented at TAC 2025, 14-16 April.

Linkam Scientific Instruments is showcasing its newest infrared heating stage at the Thermal Analysis Conference (TAC) 2025. The new reflected light thermomicroscopy stage, the IHS1700, has a temperature range from room temperature to 1700 °C and uses infrared light to achieve a rapid maximum heating rate of 2000 °C/min. Researchers at the University of Huddersfield have been testing the stage in their work on metallurgy, mineralogy, and energetic materials analysis, and will present the results at TAC 2025.

The IHS1700 is particularly well-suited to the high temperature study of inorganic materials because of the good atmosphere control that the low volume provides. The University of Huddersfield’s presentation will showcase the results from its studies and explore a range of applications where the system could be used.

Dr. Gage Ashton, Lecturer in Forensic and Analytical Science at the Thermal Methods Research Unit (TMRU), University of Huddersfield, comments: “Thermomicroscopy is an invaluable tool for helping elucidate complex thermal profiles observed using techniques such as thermogravimetry and differential scanning calorimetry. To date, much of the literature around thermomicroscopy is applied to organic systems, notably pharmaceutical materials. However, having the capability to rapidly heat to high temperatures under controlled atmospheric conditions allows the exploration of materials such as alloys, ceramics, and minerals. We’re excited to share the results of our research using Linkam’s IHS1700 stage at this year’s TAC conference.”

Clara Ko, Sales and Marketing Director at Linkam Scientific Instruments, adds: “We’re proud to support customers across academia and industry alike in their endeavours, whether these are to advance research and scientific understanding or develop systems that can solve industry challenges. Our IHS1700 stage is a great example of how we collaborate with partners to manufacture systems that can meet research needs, and we look forward to adding it to our wider product offering.”

TAC 2025 is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and attendees of the conference can attend the University of Huddersfield’s presentation at the University of Surrey on 14-16th April 2025. Click here for more information: https://www.thermalmethodsgroup.org.uk/tac-2025

To learn more about Linkam and its range of microscopy stages, visit https://www.linkam.co.uk/product-types

